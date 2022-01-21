Boca Raton Public Library – Spanish River Hosts Touch A Truck Program

Saturday, March 19, 2022, 9:00am–12:00pm

Boca Raton, FL – Round up the whole family to see and learn about our City’s many fascinating trucks and vehicles at Touch a Truck! In partnership with the City of Boca Raton’s Municipal Services, Utility Services, Recreation Services, and Police and Fire Departments, the Spanish River Library is pleased to host this exciting program for its third year.

This family event will take place in the Spanish River Library parking lot at 1501 NW Spanish River Blvd.

Truck operators will be on hand to demonstrate how their vehicles work and explain what they do. Check out a fire engine, sanitation truck, aerial bucket truck, street sweeper, beach tractor, rescue boat and much more! Find out why they are such an important part of our community. Visitors are also invited inside the library for special truck-themed story times.

“I’m incredibly excited about the annual Touch a Truck event, which promises to be bigger, better, and more fun than ever!” notes Michael J. Kalvort, Recreation Services Director, CPRE. “Boca Raton Public Libraries are dedicated to educating our citizens of all ages through innovative and engaging methods. It’s my hope that this event inspires many of our Boca children to learn more about engineering, the public services our city provides, and the big trucks and machines that help us make Boca the world-class city it truly is.”

No enrollment is required. This free program will take place rain or shine! Children must be accompanied by an adult. Food trucks will be on-site for the purchase of refreshments. Parking is across the street at Countess de Hoernle Park/Spanish River Athletic Facility.

The Boca Raton Public Library provides outstanding library services, resources, and programs that meet the educational, recreational, cultural, and informational needs of the Boca Raton community.

400 NW 2nd Avenue, Boca Raton, FL 33432

1501 NW Spanish River Blvd, Boca Raton, FL 33431

(561) 393-7852

www.bocalibrary.org