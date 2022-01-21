Alpert JFS and Rales JFS Fund Essential Services for Holocaust Survivors in Palm Beach County with Annual Grant from German Government and Community Support

Evelyn Grapek, a Holocaust Survivor

Bronia (Bonnie) Kahane

Boca Raton, FL – Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service (Alpert JFS) in West Palm Beach and Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services (Rales JFS) in Boca Raton announced today that the organizations will jointly receive $16.4 million from the Claims Conference. Also known as the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, the organization represents the world’s Jews in negotiating for compensation and restitution for victims of Nazi persecution and their heirs. This is the 27th year that Alpert JFS and Rales JFS have received funds from the Claims Conference.

The monies are allocated on January 20th each year, just one week before International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27, which commemorates the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism. Alpert JFS and Rales JFS are the only organizations in the local area that the Claims Conference designates for this crucial level of financial support.

“As it does each year, the world will turn its attention to International Holocaust Remembrance Day on January 27th, with formal ceremonies at the United Nations and Auschwitz,” said Marc Hopin, Chief Executive Officer of Alpert JFS. “Holocaust survivors who are our friends and neighbors deserve to live their last remaining years in dignity with the financial support they need to age in place. It is our communal responsibility to ensure their comfort and care until end of life and to carry on their memories forever.”

“We have been fortunate to receive more money from the Claims Conference each year as the unmet needs of the survivors continue to grow,” said Danielle Hartman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rales JFS. “Even though many survivors have passed away, there are still many survivors in our community who have increased needs as they age.”

The bulk of the funds are to pay for in-home care and help with activities of daily living for Holocaust survivors, such as bathing, toileting and meal preparation. A portion of the funds also pay for care management staff who coordinate care for each survivor, emergency financial assistance, counseling, as well as socialization events.

“As a Holocaust survivor, Alpert Jewish Family Service has become my extended family,” says Alpert JFS client Evelyn Grapek. “Their services provide me with a lifeline of essential support that I could not get anywhere else.”

The Claims Conference requires a community match of $750K that Alpert and Rales JFS must raise locally to receive these funds. Alpert JFS and Rales JFS together provide programs and services to approximately 26,000 seniors, adults, children, and persons with disabilities, including over 1,000 Holocaust survivors. To support these organizations in their important work in providing essential support for Holocaust survivors, please visit www.alpertjfs.org or www.ralesjfs.org.

About Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service

Established in 1974, Ferd & Gladys Alpert Jewish Family Service is a nationally accredited service provider for children, adults, seniors, and Holocaust survivors. The non-profit, non-sectarian organization is a trusted leader, with a team of 150 highly skilled professionals delivering high-quality care to community members. Alpert JFS works to ensure the well-being of children and families, independence of older adults and quality-of-life for individuals with disabilities. For more information, www.AlpertJFS.org, phone 561-684-1991 or email [email protected].

About Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services

For 40 years, Rales JFS has provided help, hope and humanity through their comprehensive range of programs that serve people of all ages and beliefs. With locations in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, programs include food and financial assistance, affordable counseling and mental health services, senior services, programs for children and families, career and employment services and many volunteer opportunities. To learn more, visit www.ralesjfs.org, phone 561-852-3333 or email [email protected].