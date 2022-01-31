A Special Child will Receive His Own “Magic Wheels”

Jason Legienza

Fantasy Creation, and He is Bursting with Excitement!

Boca Raton, FL – On Friday, February 11 at 6 pm, Jason Legienza, an 11-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, will be seeing, for the first time, his custom-made “magic wheels” fantasy creation at the Joe DiMaggio Children’s Health Specialty Center Magic Wheels & Special Deals event at Centennial Park (120 E. Ocean Ave.). In addition to the 6 pm “Magic Wheels” unveiling, this free event, which runs from 5 pm – 8 pm, will include food trucks, children’s activities, music and a showcase in which local organizations will be selling products created for and/or sold by individuals with disabilities. An ASL interpreter will be provided.

This is the sixth year that a one-of-a-kind “magic wheels” fantasy creation has been designed and given to a very special child. On April 20, 2010, Jason was born with Cytomegalovirus (CMV) and was subsequently diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy. As a result, Jason is unable to walk or talk. Despite these impairments, Jason is a very happy, playful child who loves to be around people, enjoys attention, and adores Mickey Mouse, his big brother and the sport of baseball. Jason’s smile lights up a room, his laugh is contagious and he will make anyone smile and laugh with him.

This gift to Jason was imagined, built and supported by Chariots of Love and Little Wolf Carpentry. The excitement will carry over to the following day, where Jason will showcase his new “magic wheels” as he serves as the honorary starter of the 10th Annual Barrier Free 5K on Saturday, February 12 (beginning at 7:30 am) at Barrier Free Park (3301 N. Congress Ave.). This is the third year this event is sponsored by Joe DiMaggio Children’s Health Specialty Center. For more information, visit boynton-beach.org/wheels.