Palm Beach Food Bank Unveils 53-Foot Semi-Truck as Part of its Lois’ Food4Kids Program

During the holidays, the Hess Toy commercials are ubiquitous on TV with their iconic jungle: “The Hess Truck’s Back and it’s Better than Ever.”

Carrie Bradburn/CAPEHART

To Palm Beach County’s children in need, a new truck is indeed here, but it’s not a toy. It is, however, better than ever. That’s because it is a lifesaver for the many thousands of underserved schoolchildren who don’t always have access to healthy, nutritious meals.

Thanks to a generous $250,000 donation from the Manalapan-based philanthropist and humanitarian Lois Pope, the Palm Beach County Food Bank now has a 53-foot refrigerated semi-trailer, which will greatly enhance the Bank’s ability to deliver meals and pick up food for families facing food insecurity.

The new truck was christened on Monday, December 13, in a way that was most appropriate and meaningful to Mrs. Pope, the PBCFB, and local families in need: it was filled with holiday turkeys and food bags that were distributed to 150 children at the Florence De George Boys & Girls Club. The eye-catching, photo-wrapped truck features Mrs. Pope and several children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County who receive assistance from Lois’ Food4Kids program.

“No child should ever have to wish for food as a Christmas or holiday present,” said Mrs. Pope. In fact, it’s hard to imagine in Palm Beach County that there are families who dread the holidays because they mean time away from school when children do not have access to free and reduced lunches. So, I couldn’t think of a better present to give these families than a truck that will greatly increase the PBCFB’s ability to make sure children have access to meals at the holidays and all year round.”

Lois’ Food4Kids is a year-round program serving thousands of children at schools, camps, libraries and local Boys and Girls Clubs. It was endowed through a $1 million donation from Mrs. Pope in 2020 in response to the tremendous increase in families facing hunger and food insecurity because of the pandemic and virtual schooling.

“The excitement and joy that came from this reveal was just so contagious,” said Jamie Kendall, PBCFB CEO. “The generosity from Mrs. Pope completely brought these children the holiday spirit that they deserve. I know the addition of this truck will elevate our distribution and have a positive impact on reaching our hungry neighbors. Please make sure to wave when you see this truck on local roads!”

To help Mrs. Pope and the PBCFB continue to provide such meals, visit Lois’ Food4Kids at www.life-edu.org or pbcfoodbank.org/programs or contact pbcfoodbank.org.