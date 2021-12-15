Message from the CEO: Moving Business Forward

Our thoughts and prayers are with the residents and businesses of Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas and Missouri who have been impacted by the recent tornado.

We are just four days away from the upcoming Roofclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl! Western Kentucky University will battle with Appalachian State University on our hometown field at Florida Atlantic University Stadium on Saturday at 11:00 am. This is the first bowl game to be played that day and will be televised on ESPN. The game will also be carried nationally on ESPN Radio and locally on ESPN 106.3. For tickets or additional information on the Rooflclaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, visit RoofclaimBocaRatonBowl.com.

For 16 years, the Boca Chamber has selected a deserving recipient to receive the prestigious DIAMOND award. This female business leader is someone who has achieved success in her professional career and who continually makes a difference in our community. A DIAMOND is a Dedicated, Inspiring, Accomplished, Motivated, Outstanding, Noble and Driven businesswoman. We are excited to honor the 2022 DIAMOND Award recipient, ﻿Donna Biase, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officerof Best Foot Forward. Click here to learn more about Donna.

In addition to the DIAMOND award, the Chamber created a second award in 2016 called the PEARL Award. This award recognizes an up-and-coming female leader and is given to a graduate of the Boca Chamber’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!), a program of the Golden Bell Education Foundation. This young woman is achieving success and shines bright as a rising star in the community. We are proud to recognize the 2022 PEARL recipient, Leah Gonzalez, Owner & Founder, Blue Baked Bakery. Click here to learn more about Leah.

Make sure you save the date for this amazing event on Thursday, February 17 at Woodfield Boca Raton. To purchase your tickets for this special luncheon or support either of the recipients, click here.

What started as IBM’s Research and Development and the birthplace of the personal computer, Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRIC) is now a state-of-the-art, 1.7 million square foot office park that is a magnet for forward thinkers in the industries of technology and life sciences. With a growing tenant roster of entrepreneurs, visionaries and global enterprises, BRIC’s future continues to develop as it recently submitted plans to create a comprehensive live-work-play campus. This new vision features retail, residential, hospitality and many other amenities that will be open for the public to enjoy. To see the transformative plans, click here.

Looking for a quick way to find an event, register for an event, and receive pop-up notifications of important Chamber, County, City of Boca Raton, and City of Boynton Beach information? Download the Boca Chamber App – found on the App Store and Google Play Store. Keep your Chamber at the tip of your fingers! You can also stay up to date on all Chamber activities by visiting us at bocachamber.com.

We continue to provide you with valuable in-person and virtual experiences. Most virtual programs are recorded and available for you to access on the Boca Chamber’s YouTube Channel. Hit the subscribe button to find out when new content is posted on our channel.

Below is a list of our upcoming in-person and virtual experiences:

12/16 – 8:00 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Coffee Plus

The early bird gets the worm! Enjoy this FREE monthly networking opportunity. Grab a cup of coffee, meet new professionals and give your best 30-second elevator pitch – all before the workday begins!

ServPro of Boynton Beach

101 Commerce Park Road, Boynton Beach

Click here to register

12/16 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Leadership Boca Class of 2020 Graduation

Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel

2000 NW 19th Street, Boca Raton

Click here to register

1/7 – 12:00 p.m. In-Person Exclusive Trustee Luncheon

Topic: A Conversation with Florida’s Chief Financial Officer

Speaker: Jimmy Patronis, Chief Financial Officer, State of Florida

The Boca Raton

501 East Camino Real, Boca Raton

Click here to register

1/12 – 11:45 a.m. In-Person Boynton Beach Lunch and Learn

Topic: Upgrade Your Business

Speaker: JM Ryerson, Co-Founder and CEO of Let’s Go Win

ServPro of Boynton Beach

101 Commerce Park Road, Boynton Beach

Click here to register

1/13 – 7:45 a.m. In-Person Membership Breakfast

Sponsored By: Saint Andrews School

Topic: Celebrating 60 Years of Education

Speakers: Ethan Shapiro, Head of School, Saint Andrews School

David Fleming, Senior Student Body President

Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center

5150 Town Center Circle, Boca Raton

Click here to register

The Boca Raton Marriott is launching a new outdoor bar and lounge called Drift. Featuring tropical cocktails, live music, DJs and small plates of Floribbean cuisine, this latest enhancement will provide additional drinking and dining options to their current restaurant, Sonrisa. This new concept will be open to the public on Saturday evening, click here for more information.

Together, we continue to Move Business Forward in Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and South Palm Beach County, making our region the best place to Live, Work, Learn and Play.

Moving Business Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward

#movingboyntonforward

#movingdelrayforward

1800 N Dixie Hwy | Boca Raton, FL 33432

p: 561.395.4433 | f: 561.392.3780