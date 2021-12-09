Lynn University announces winter performing arts productions

From Roxie Hart and Gigi to Puccini and American classics, the holiday arts season at Lynn University will feature fan favorites and critically acclaimed productions. The series begins with Chicago on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. in the Keith C. and Elaine Johnson Wold Performing Arts Center. Tickets are available online.

The university’s winter arts season begins when the Roaring Twenties returns to Boca Raton with Chicago. The Tony Award-winning tale of fame, fortune and “all that jazz” follows chorine Roxie Hart, nightclub star Velma Kelly and more “merry murderesses” along a sharp-edged satire featuring a dazzling score, which sparked immortal staging by playwright Bob Fosse. The production, which will feature an all-student cast, runs from Thursday, Dec. 2 to Saturday, Dec. 4.

The season then moves to holiday standards and Christmas favorites with the 18th Annual Gingerbread Holiday Concert, presented by Lynn University Friends of the Conservatory of Music. A festive, family-friendly showcase, the Gingerbread Holiday Concert will take place on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 3 p.m. and feature a beautiful compilation of the season’s musical classics from the Lynn Philharmonia, conducted by Dr. Jon Robertson. Guests can also enjoy pre-show festivities, including a visit to Santa’s Workshop, starting at 2 p.m. Sponsored by Boca Magazine, proceeds from the concert will support talented student musicians.

Additional winter performances include:

Puccini to Broadway: A Magical Night of Music and Theatre

Jan. 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 9 at 4 p.m.

Roger Voisin Memorial Trumpet Competition

Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. – Judge’s Recital

Jan. 15 at 7:30 p.m. – Final Round and Closing Ceremony

16th Annual New Music Festival

Jan. 16 at 4 p.m. – Spotlight No. 1: Emerging Composers

Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. – Master Class with John Harbison (virtual event)

Jan. 18 at 7:30 p.m. – Spotlight No. 2: The Art of John Harbison

Piano Recital and Master Class with Alexander Wasserman (virtual event)

Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Guillermo Figueroa in Recital (virtual event)

Jan. 23 at 4 p.m.

Philharmonia No. 3

Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 30 at 4 p.m.

Philharmonia Strings (virtual event with Guillermo Figueroa)

Feb. 5 at 7:30 p.m.

High Hopes from Sammy Cahn – Live at Lynn American Songbook

Feb. 6 at 4 p.m.

Valerie Lemon in The Jane Froman Songbook: A Song in My Heart – Mabel Mercer Cabaret Foundations

Feb. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Lerner and Loewe’s Gigi: Elaine’s Annual Musical Treat

Feb. 26 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Feb. 27 at 4 p.m.

Amore 4Ever: The Greatest Sin City Legends – Libby Dodson’s Live at Lynn Theatre

March 5 at 7:30 p.m.

March 6 at 4 p.m.

A.R. Gurney’s Love Letters: Starring Barbara Eden and Barry Bostwick – Libby Dodson’s Live at Lynn Theatre

March 19 at 7:30 p.m.

March 20 at 4 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting lynn.edu/events or contacting the box office at +1 561-237-9000. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. The Wold Performing Arts Center is located on the Lynn University Campus at 3601 N. Military Trail in Boca Raton and offers free parking.