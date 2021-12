Image courtesy of the City of Delray Beach website

An investigation is underway after a man died in a Delray Beach fire.

As reported by WPTV, the fire was in an apartment on Nov. 30.

Delray Beach Fire Rescue states that the fire occurred after 10 p.m. at a complex on Southwest 20th Court in Delray Beach.

Firefighters state that they removed a man from the building who was later pronounced dead. No other issues were reported.

The cause of the fire is now under investigation.