Can Inter Miami Finally Turn Their Season Around?

It’s official: Inter Miami is currently the single worst team in the MLS. But can the side coached by Phil Neville finally start finding their true rhythm? Is this poor start to the 2021 campaign just a matter of teething problems, before everything begins to click into place? Well, only time will tell in that regard, although there are positive signals of a brighter outlook.

High Expectations Versus Harsh Reality

Regardless of the poor start Inter Miami has made to the current season, they still have plenty of time to turn things around. Wherever you look within the club, from the ownership to the coaching staff and players, there is an abundance of positivity. There is inevitable disappointment and frustration, of course, yet there is also belief that good results will come for this team. It will just require a herculean effort from everyone involved.

While improved performances could be just around the corner, it’s hard to see anyone backing Inter Miami to achieve a miraculous turnaround in time for the Playoffs, then go on to clinch a COCACAF Champions League spot or even the title itself. That would be the stuff of dreams, although reality suggests this will be another season of consolidation, more foundation building, compared to the lofty ambitions this project promised when starting out.

The blurb at the official intermiamicf.com website still speaks of bringing world-class football to Miami, even though that may seem a long way off based on performances this year. Nobody can fault this club for the ambition shown or the heavy levels of investment, having spent far more than any other club in the entire MLS. The thing is, this league is often so tight that money isn’t always an instant guarantee of success, compared to others around the world.

Finding the Right Sense of Direction

Despite his extensive soccer background and coaching experience, Phil Neville has yet to encounter the winning formula for his team. It’s hard to escape the sense of constant experimentation, giving the impression this team is a rudderless ship at times. After trying out a rotation system using four captains, now there is just one player wearing the armband and taking responsibility.

On paper, there is more than enough quality in the squad. This group of players should be battling at the top end of the mlssoccer.com standings, yet they languish at the bottom of the Eastern Conference. They have the fewest victories and have scored the least number of goals, which indicates this team is like a jigsaw puzzle where the pieces don’t quite fit. The conundrum for Neville is finding out how to turn this disorganized bunch into an effective team.

Whether the former Manchester United player and good buddy of Beckham can do that, only time will tell. But the players also need to pull their weight and pull their fair share of the weight. This team has World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi and Argentine star Gonzalo Higuain, both of whom have won countless trophies at the highest level in Europe. Neither has exactly lived up to the levels of performance expected of them.

Fans Continue to Back Inter Miami for Success

Seattle Sounders and Sporting Kansas City are the current favorites to win the 2021 MLS Cup. Meanwhile, the ‘other’ Floridian team is certainly in the mix for honors, with Orlando City also considered to be amongst the genuine title contenders. That must be even more frustrating for Inter Miami fans, as their neighbors in the same state continue to make excellent progress.

Nevertheless, thanks to the David Beckham connection, Inter Miami have followers all around the world. This includes the growing host of soccer fans in Asian countries such as India, who are often watching and betting on games from afar.

Getting the Players More Invested

Since the ownership has put their money on the table, providing huge investment to bankroll the success they expect to achieve with Inter Miami, it’s time for the players to do the same. Head coaches often take the blame for performances, yet in many respects, just like a plumber or a carpenter, they might still only be as effective as the tools they are working with.

If the players can step up and perform to the level required, this team will eventually turn things around. High-cost and big-name stars like Blaise Matuidi and Gonzalo Higuain must do better, contribute more, show more willingness to lead by example. The same applies to everyone who takes to the pitch, although for the star players, the expectations and the standards expected are inevitably even higher.

It might not happen overnight, and it may time some time for everything to gel properly, although once everyone is fulfilling their obligations on the pitch, Inter Miami will become a genuine force to be reckoned with. Let’s just hope it doesn’t take too much longer, as the fans are certainly doing their part with enthusiastic support, loyal to the cause and confident the better days will come. They deserve some payback.