Annual Boating & Beach Bash For People with Disabilities Brings New and Returning Performers to the Stage

The Annual Boating & Beach Bash for People with Disabilities – the nation’s largest, free,one-day event for people with disabilities, both seen and unseen – will welcome its audience back to an in-person event at Spanish River Park. Presented by the American Disabilities Foundation, the event became an inclusive Spring Break event, drawing people from across the country.

The 2022 Annual Boating & Beach Bash for People with Disabilities will be held from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Spanish River Park, 3001 North Ocean Blvd. (A1A), Boca Raton, FL 33431.

New! Coming to the stage for 2022 will be the following lineup of performers:

Mason Pace (https://www.masonpacemusic.com/)

From his origins in Boca Raton, Florida, Pace has opened for and headlined with acts like Cheap Trick, Joan Jett, Vince Neil, Ace Frehley, and Phil Collins. He released his debut album ‘Whateverland’ in 2018. He is now performing his second release, ‘King of Hearts,” released in late 2021.Mason has also recently opened his home studio for business and offers his services as a producer under Mason Pace Productions.

Kendra Erika (https://kendraerika.com/)

Erika, a South Florida-based rising star with multiple top ten hits on the Billboard Dance music charts, is a siren whose voice is her superpower. Tone deaf as a child, she was determined to do the work necessary to overcome this setback. She spent years in classical training to learn how to sing on key. Today, her songs are streamed across the globe on Amazon, Spotify, and Apple with hits like “Self Control”.

Miami Lighthouse United Voices Choir

Returning to the stage will be 10-12 vocalists who are visually impaired or blind, and who sing with great passion and energy. “The Miami Lighthouse group is excited to rejoin the Bash lineup of featured entertainers,” said new director Zachary Brown. “We will be performing secular and modern music, along with gospel, to get the crowd moving.”

View them in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h-retEqmcfE

What else is new for 2022: Enjoy new food trucks with tastes from around the globe, including Greek, American, Mexican.

Organizers are seeking sponsorships, vendors, exhibitors, entertainment and local boat captains. After a two-year pause, the organization committee is working to re-establish relationships and welcome new organizations to participate.

Designed as a Spring Break festival of inclusion and diversity for all people with disabilities, along with their family and supportive caregivers, the Bash has welcomed guests from as far away as California, Texas, Canada and Rome, Italy. It is the only event of its kind, offering complimentary, scheduled boat rides, special access to the beach and ocean with Mobi Mats, a Kids Fun Zone, therapy workshops led by trained specialists, wheelchair yoga, music, magicians, costumed superheroes, an artists’ corner, therapy ponies and dogs, a BBQ lunch, and more. Everything is free and geared toward the guests’ special needs.

Returning sponsors include Ruth Rales Jewish Family Services, Boca Downtown Rotary, Collective Impact Group and Marine Industries Association of the Palm Beaches.