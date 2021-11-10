Veterans Build Day with Habitat for Humanity and FPL

Sophia Eccleston (l.), Army veteran and external affairs manager for Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), Vice Mayor Woodrow L. Hay (back, center) distribute Challenge Coins to veterans during Habitat for Humanity’s annual Veteran’s Build on Nov. 5 in Boynton Beach. Hundreds of volunteers spruced up homes, completed yard work and planted trees for veterans to honor their service. After, volunteers heard from honorary guest speaker William Barton (front, right), a 99-year-old Army World War II veteran

Boca Raton, FL – Hundreds of volunteers participated in Habitat for Humanity’s annual “Veterans Build Day” in Boynton Beach. Veterans were presented with Challenge Coins from Vice Mayor Woodrow L. Hay and Sophia Eccleston from FPL.

