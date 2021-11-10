Veterans Build Day with Habitat for Humanity and FPL
Boca Raton, FL – Hundreds of volunteers participated in Habitat for Humanity’s annual “Veterans Build Day” in Boynton Beach. Veterans were presented with Challenge Coins from Vice Mayor Woodrow L. Hay and Sophia Eccleston from FPL.
Volunteers teamed up with veterans to help clean yards, do repairs, landscape and – of course – install American flags. Everyone as well heard from honorary guest speaker William Barton, a 99-year-old army World War II veteran.