South Florida Fair announces 2022 theme

The 2022 South Florida Fair will be “Rockin’ Robots” for 17 days January 14-30, offering its full-fledged traditional event that its guests have come to enjoy at the fairgrounds, 9067 Southern Blvd.

Theme-related happenings that will be showcased throughout the 110th annual fair will include educational, robotic activities; interactive, strolling robots; BattleBots (as seen on TV), where competitors will operate their own custom-designed remote-controlled machines in a 40 x 60 foot rink; and robotics in agriculture, manufacturing and science. Guests also will see larger-than-life robots up to nine feet tall.

New attractions will include the Rockin’ Robots Ice Skating Show in the Ford Theatre, an educational Robot Zoo exhibit, and a moving sand sculpture featuring 3-D mapping with full-color projections featuring vintage robot toys. Guests also can expect to enjoy all of the usual fair attractions, including racing pigs, livestock shows, live entertainment, exhibits and shopping. More activities will be announced closer to the fair’s opening.

To kick off the excitement for the 2022 fair, guests can take advantage of “The Power of Gold Flash Sale” during the weekend of November 5, 6 and 7 only. Those who purchase a $20 ride voucher online at www.southfloridafair.com will receive a free Gold Access Pass, which allows them to move to the front of the ride lines. The value of pass is $12 Monday-Thursday and $20 Friday-Sunday.

The online sale of advance discount tickets also will begin that weekend at www.southfloridafair.com. Admission is $10 in advance for ages 11 and older and may be used on any day. The gate admission is $15 Monday-Friday and $20 Saturday and Sunday. Admission is free for 10 and younger.

A Megasaver Package, which includes four any day admissions, two ride vouchers and four $5 food tickets for $89 ($150 value), is available only in advance and only at Publix through January 13, 2022.