McDougle Technical Institute Offering Free Services To Veterans And All Active Duty Military In November

Haircuts, barber services, facials, manicures and pedicures included in promotion

Boca Raton, FL – McDougle Technical Institute is offering free services during the entire month of November to all veterans and active duty military. Services include shampoo, haircut, barber services, facials, manicures and pedicures. This special is available Tuesday through Friday and by appointment only. Appointments for services can be made by calling (954) 972-0635. Those interested must present their Military ID.

“We enjoy being able to provide complimentary services to veterans and active duty military in our community as part of MTI’s Beauty of Philanthropy program,” said McDougle Technical Institute Founder Octavia McDougle.

McDougle Technical Institute helps students build career and college pathways while pursuing their passion with diverse programs that combine theory and hands-on practice to give them the skills and experience to have an opportunity to succeed. McDougle Technical Institute prides itself on blending traditional student life experiences such as athletics, housing, travel opportunities and internships with in demand vocational and degree programs that lead to gainful employment.

McDougle Technical Institute is located at 1901 N Federal Highway #201 in Pompano Beach. For more information, please visit www.mti.edu or call 954-972-0635. Visit us on Instagram @mcdougletech.