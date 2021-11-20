Man stabbed in the eye in Delray Beach

A man is being accused of stabbing someone in Delray beach.

As reported by CBS 12 News, the victim is the man’s father.

Police state that the victim suffered stab wounds to the eye.

The stabbing led to the closing of Dorson Way near Davis Road at around 10 a.m. on Nov. 18.

The SWAT team responded to the call and spent hours trying to negotiate with the man to surrender. The man eventually gave up after 3 p.m.

Authorities have reportedly taken the suspect to the hospital under the Baker Act. The man’s name has not been released to the press.