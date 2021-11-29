It’s Official! 2021 Holiday Season in Boca Raton launched as CPGroup’s Managing Partner Angelo Bianco “lights up” BRiC’s 40-foot tree beaming with thousands of LED lights and hundreds of ornaments

Hosted at Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC)

Delivered a Wonder-ama of Holiday Merriment

Boca Raton, FL — Kicking off the 2021 holiday season, CP Group’s Annual “Community” Tree Lighting in Boca Raton at its Boca Raton Innovation Campus (BRiC) drew hundreds of local yuletide revelers for a full evening of winter magic culminating in the illumination of a 40-foot Christmas tree, decked in thousands of twinkling LED lights and hundreds of ornaments.

From Santa’s luxury arrival in a luxury BMW convertible from Excell Auto Group/KARMA Palm Beach and children posing for photos and sharing their wish lists with Santa to the live onstage entertainment, mingling carolers, and photo opportunities, the evening – as done in years past – benefited Spirit of Giving’s (SOG) Annual Holiday Gift Drive and the Junior League of Boca Raton (JLBR). The event collected hundreds of gifts and cash donations for SOG while more than 250 filled the VIP Hospitality tent to benefit JLBR.

Eventgoers embraced CP Group’s decision to host its annual community marquee event this year at its BRiC destination, which offered more accessibility with its convenient location off two I-95 exits, thousands of available parking spots, and an abundance of outdoor space. Highlights included entry through a glistening “Snowflake Lane,” real-time “live” shares of onsite merriment via Fotoboyz

state-of-the-art on-screen 360 Degree Photo Booth Video Experience, and scores of holiday classics performed live by Krescendo Jazz from JK Productions. Food Truck Lane was a guest favorite; line-up included Captain Lobstar, MoopPops, Best French Fries and Opita Greek Food Truck and PS561.

Truly a picture-perfect memory-making evening, the great open green space was filled with holiday photo ops, from complimentary photos with Santa sponsored by ADT, and a myriad of six-foot nutcrackers and four-foot high red and green ornament balls (some to sit in). All were surrounding Rocket, a

30-foot polished mirrored stainless-steel rocket ship created by world-renowned artist Hubert Phipps,

as part of campus’ Art on BRiC Walls program, one of many with The Boca Raton Museum of Art. One lucky eventgoer won an original painting of a Boca Beach scene by Artist Kourtney Cannon; one hundred percent of the “chance to win” ticket sales benefited SOG.

Santa’s Workshop, a special kid-friendly tented area, decorated with fun holiday props with song, dance and arts and crafts (including the creation snow globes) sponsored by Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton and Modernizing Medicine was “family central.” The popular spot offered plenty of holiday-inspired children’s activities led by sponsors ArtNEST Studios and Musikgarten along with personal “Letters to Santa” organized by the Boca Raton Historical Society & Museum.

Under a holiday-themed 40-foot x 60-foot VIP Hospitality Tent benefiting JLBR, open bars were served by sponsor Republic National Distributing Company, light bites were enjoyed and a decadent dessert station was sweetly presented by Cinnaholic of Boca Raton. There was even a “Kids Corner” featuring children’s treats, beverages and arts activities.

The brightness of the evening continued after the brilliance of the official tree lighting, as CP Group and BRiC Managing Director Angelo Bianco presented donation checks to JLBR from VIP ticket sales and $2,000 worth of unwrapped gifts to SOG to add to the brimming boxes of unwrapped gifts that were donated by event-goers.

Additional “Partners in Holiday Cheer” included: Baptist Health South Florida/Boca Raton Regional Hospital that sponsored and staffed The North Pole First Aid Station, the YMCA of South Palm Beach County that provided lifeguards and staff to monitor the lake area, Kaye Communications PR & Marketing, Minuteman Boca Raton, Manning Technology Systems AV Services, Grimes Events & Party Tents, and more.



For more information on BRiC leasing and its calendar community events, visit workatbric.com/sign_up.

Angelo Bianco, Andy Thomson, Andrea O’Rourke, Scott Singer and Yvette Drucker in front of BRiC’s 40-foot holiday tree.

Scott Singer, Bonnie Kaye, Arlene Herson, Heather Shaw, Debi Feiler

The Chasher family takes their official photo with Santa, station sponsored by ADT

Santa’s Workshop, sponsored by Modernizing Medicine and Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton and was brimming with children’s activities

Kirsten Stephenson, Mary Csar, Dawn Zook

Reilly Glasser and Maria Fife

Anne Grigsby, Lise Orr

Standing left: Jon Wainwright, Andy Thomson within son, Adam and Jessica DelVecchio



Photos by Allie Bellisari and KCOM-PR