Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County’s First Annual Walk the Walk

At The Palm Beaches Marathon Will Raise Funds for Local Kids Charities

December 11

Boca Raton, FL — Adults and kids alike are invited to “Walk the Walk” to support local children’s charities with the Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County. The organization’s First Annual Walk the Walk at the Palm Beaches Marathon is happening on Saturday, December 11 at 10 a.m. at the Meyers Amphitheater, 104 Datura Street, West Palm Beach.

The walk will take place on Flagler Drive, along the waterfront. Funds raised will go to support specific programs at more than 30 local children’s non-profit organizations.

The funfest will include food stations with popcorn, pretzels and funnel cakes along with children’s activities including balloon animals, face painting, action videos and more. Parking opens at 8 a.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m. Interested parties can register at https://childrensfoundationpbc.org/2021-walk-the-walk/. Ticket prices are $50 for adults and $25 for kids under age 12. VIP tickets, which include a special hospitality tent, as well as valet parking, are $100. All participants will receive a medal and gifts.

“Not only will this event fund programs for at risk children in our area, it’s a wonderful morning of family fun and activities,” said Pamela Weinroth, Executive Director of the Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County.

Event co-chairs are Yvonne Ackerman, Sharyn Frankel, Michelle Gluckow, Linda Schaps, and Barbara Stoller Wittenstein. Visit childrensfoundationpbc.org or call 561-488-6980 to become a sponsor or register to walk.

About The Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County

The Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County was initiated in 2010 as a not for profit 501(c)3 charitable organization, whose mission is to identify and fund projects in the Boca Raton and Palm Beach County areas to aid at-risk children and their families in need.

Since its inception, the Foundation has raised more than $16 million dollars to fund specific programs of more than 30 local charitable organizations. All of these monies have gone to projects and not into general funds. The Foundation has fed, clothed, provided medical and dental services, kept abuse shelters open, sent at-risk children to summer camp and much more.

Each year, Children’s Foundation of Palm Beach County serves more than 9,000 children and its volunteers give 45,000 hours of their time each year to the more than 30 charities with which the organization works.

For more information, visit childrensfoundationpbc.org, call 561-488-6980 or email [email protected].