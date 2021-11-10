B’nai Torah Congregation Installs 51st TLC Free Little Pantry in Connected Warriors Mental Health & Therapy Center in Boca Raton

Pantry Will Be Installed During Location’s Grand Opening on Veterans Day – November 11

Boca Raton, FL – B’nai Torah Congregations’ TLC Free Little Pantry Program, which brings food and supplies directly to those in need – regardless of age, race or religion, is celebrating its 51st location on Thursday, November 11, 2021 (Veterans Day). The new pantry location is located inside the Connected Warriors Mental Health & Therapy Center in Boca Raton and will service all veterans who partake in the services from the center.

WHAT: Installation of 51st Free Little Pantry at Grand Opening of Connected Warriors Mental Health & Therapy Center

WHEN: Veterans Day – Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 4:30PM

WHERE: Connected Warriors Mental Health & Therapy Center, 21301 Powerline Road, Suite #106, Boca Raton, FL 33433

WHO: Attendees will include Congressman Ted Deutch, Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, Palm Beach County Vice Mayor Robert Weinroth, B’nai Torah Congregation Representatives, Connected Warriors, Color guards and Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) Cadets.

“This new location is the first of its kind and we hope that it will help those who protected and served this country,” said Summer Faerman, B’nai Torah Congregation’s Director of TLC Programs. “We are honored to have our 51st TLC Free Little Pantry installed in such a special and important place.”

The TLC Free Little Pantry is available to anyone in need to give or to take. It includes dried food, canned goods, water, toilet paper and other essentials. The Connected Warriors pantry will also include something sweet for veterans as part of the “Sweets for Your Service” program, also started by B’nai Torah Congregation.

There are now 51 TLC Free Little pantries in Palm Beach County, Broward County, Miami, the Panhandle, Orlando, Philadelphia and beyond. According to Faerman, she and the B’nai Torah Congregation team will keep building them wherever they are needed. “It doesn’t matter what number we reach,” she said. “It’s all about meeting the need out there and ensuring we are maintaining the ones we have.”

Earlier this summer, the TLC Program announced a partnership with the Donna Klein Jewish Academy in Boca Raton, where engineering students helped turn the pantries into “smart” pantries complete with QR codes. Visitors to the pantries can use the QR code to report if a pantry is full or empty…so those in need are never left empty handed.

Learn more about the TLC Program here: https://btcboca.org/community/tlc-program/

Learn more about Connected Warriors here: https://connectedwarriors.org

*Media welcome to attend, photograph and interview attendees, volunteers, veterans. Please RSVP.