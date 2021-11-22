AutoNation and Inter Miami CF Partner to Raise $125,000 for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Chamber Member Update

Fort Lauderdale, Florida (November 22, 2021) – Through a partnership with major league soccer team Inter Miami CF, AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE: AN), America’s largest and most admired automotive retailer, presented a check for $125,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), which is dedicated to ending breast cancer by advancing the world’s most promising research.

The check presentation was made by Marc Cannon, AutoNation Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Experience Officer; Jorge Mas, CEO & Managing Owner of Inter Miami CF and Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder of MasTec, one of the largest and most diversified U.S. infrastructure services providers in the country; and 4-time INDY 500® Champion Hélio Castroneves, a member of the DRVPNK AutoNation Racing Team.

“Fighting to end cancer is AutoNation’s key philanthropic mission,” said Cannon. “We are so proud of the momentum that has been created with our DRVPNK initiative and the incredible partnerships that we are forging across the country with the singular goal of driving out cancer.”

AutoNation hosted a DRVPNK Night at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale during soccer season where the check was presented. At the game, AutoNation Associates rallied behind the cause, wearing pink to honor those touched by cancer. Raffle tickets were sold for the chance to win team signed merchandise which raised additional funds for breast cancer research.

AutoNation is recognized for “turning the auto industry pink” through its singular charitable mission, Drive Pink (DRVPNK). In 2013, AutoNation made the decision to direct all its charitable initiatives towards fighting cancer. Two years later, it launched its Drive Pink (DRVPNK) initiative and to date has raised and donated more than $28 million to support critical research and treatment through partnerships with cancer charities from coast to coast.

“This year, for the first time, breast cancer became the most common cancer in the world,” said BCRF President and CEO Myra Biblowit. “The need to discover better, more effective treatments has never been greater. Through our shared commitment to propel research, we will bring the end of breast cancer into focus.”

AutoNation is the official and exclusive automotive dealership partner of Inter Miami CF.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, America’s largest and most admired automotive retailer, is transforming the automotive industry through its bold leadership, innovation, and comprehensive brand extensions. As of September 30, 2021, AutoNation owned and operated over 300 locations from coast to coast. AutoNation has sold over 13 million vehicles, the first automotive retailer to reach this milestone. AutoNation’s success is driven by a commitment to delivering a peerless experience through Customer-focused sales and service processes. Since 2013, AutoNation has raised over $28 million to drive out cancer, create awareness, and support critical research through its DRIVE PINK initiative, which was officially branded in 2015.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com, AutoNation’s automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

About the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

Breast cancer is a complex disease with no simple solution. Research is the key to stopping it in its tracks. Founded in 1993 by Evelyn H. Lauder, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation is the largest private funder of breast cancer research in the world. We invest in the best minds in science—from those investigating prevention to metastasis—and foster cross-disciplinary collaboration. Our approach accelerates the entire field and moves us closer to the answers we urgently need. We can’t stop now. Join us in fueling the world’s most promising research. With you, we will be the end of breast cancer. Learn more and get involved at BCRF.org.