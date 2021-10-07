The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Announces List of Name Donors for New Exhibits

Chamber Member Update

(Boca Raton, FL – October 7 2021) The Board of Trustees of the Boca Raton Historical Society today announce the first list of generous name donors for The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM), which is scheduled to re-open to the public on Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

“The historic Boca Raton Town Hall has been our home since the mid-1980s,” says Executive Director Mary Csar. “But, due to space limitations, our exhibitions have been temporary and largely two-dimensional. Not any longer. Our dynamic redesign now allows for both permanent and changing exhibitions that will appeal to families, students and research buffs of all ages—a project we call History Alive!”

“The repairs and improvements to Old Town Hall were made possible in part by grants from The City of Boca Raton,” she adds. “And along with our previously announced major donor—The Schmidt Family Foundation—we can today attach the names of specific donors to many of our new exhibits that bring to life the growth and development of Boca Raton from a small farming town to the dynamic internationally known city it is today.”

+ Boca Raton Timeline, starting with the earliest Pre-Columbian inhabitants up to the 21st Century, is being sponsored by Barbara & Bobby Campbell.

+ Pioneer Gallery, focused on the local heritage of a small farming community, is sponsored by the Vegso Family Foundation.

+ Addison Mizner Gallery, featuring the museum’s important collection of Mizner Industries and architectural drawings and images of the great architect’s plans, which put the tiny town of Boca Raton on the map in the 1920s—now sponsored by Christine E. Lynn, E.M. Lynn Foundation.

+ World War II, when the Boca Raton Army Airfield served as the Air Corps’ top secret radar training facility, is being sponsored by the Roberti Family Foundation.

Other major donors include Mike and Amy Kazma, as well as Janice V. Middlebrook, who is sponsoring the museum’s Donor Foyer. For the Boca Raton Timeline, specific decades are also sponsored with the Boca Raton Airport Authority covering the 1940s, and the 1960s sponsored by Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Baptist Health South Florida.

The Boca Raton Historical Society still has several available naming opportunities, including for the IBM Gallery, Gift Shop, Research Library and Council Chambers, as well as several more individual decades within the captivating historical Timeline that runs the full length of the museum. Anyone interested in helping to preserve and promote Boca Raton’s amazing history can do so by contacting Mary Csar directly at 561.395.6766 or [email protected].

About the Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum:

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is the home of the Boca Raton Historical Society, whose mission is to collect, preserve, and present information and artifacts relevant to the past and evolving history of Boca Raton and to maintain a visible role in the education and the advocacy of historic preservation in the community. Although closed to the public for more than a year due to the COVID pandemic, the Historical Society used this time to complete the History Alive! project.

The museum is located in Historic Town Hall at 71 N. Federal Highway in downtown Boca Raton (33432). For more information, please call 561.395.6766 or visit www.BocaHistory.org.

