The Boca Raton to Host Major Career Fair as it prepares for Highly-Anticipated Winter Unveil

South Florida’s most storied and beloved luxury resort, The Boca Raton, invites enthusiastic individuals of all skill levels to join its growing team, and “Be a Part of the Extraordinary.” The Boca Raton is nearing the unveil of its $175 million Phase One evolution, including hotel transformations, new restaurants and bars, a spa relaunch and all new experiences for resort guests and Club members. As such, there are several hundred job openings, which will be available at the resort’s upcoming three Career Fairs—featuring on-the-spot hiring—on Thursday, October 14; Tuesday, November 2; and Tuesday, November 9.

The Career Fairs will take place at The Boca Raton’s Mizner Center, with complimentary parking, networking, and refreshments served. The Boca Raton’s comprehensive employee benefits include competitive pay, tuition reimbursement, insurance (health, dental, vision), career advancement, paid time off (PTO), 401K plan, free onsite covered staff parking, and community philanthropy.

Full-time and part-time positions include:

· Culinary (chef, sous chef, cooks, pastry)

· Food & Beverage (servers, bartenders, host/hostess, runner, stewarding)

· Engineering (electrician, painter, carpenter, drivers)

· Guest Experience (concierge, front desk, call center, etc.)

· Housekeeping

· Member Relations, Marketing, Finance, Administrative Assistant

· Recreation (lifeguard, locker-room attendant)

· Spa (massage therapist, hair stylist, etc.)

· Retail / Sales

· Management positions across departments​

“It’s a monumental year for The Boca Raton, as we usher in A New Golden Era for this iconic property. We are excited to welcome applicants and new team members to be a part of this wonderful re-launch of our legacy,” said Maria Burns-Aladro, Chief Human Resource Officer. “Our culture has always been steeped in camaraderie, teamwork and passion for our craft, we look forward to welcoming in our future.”

“I am of the belief that you should, first and foremost, hire individuals for their character and warm personalities—you can then teach new associates the skills and help them quickly grow into the role,” said Daniel Hostettler, President and Chief Executive Officer for The Boca Raton. “Our team is comprised of passionate staff who are diverse in their background and skillset. We all share a love of delivering genuine hospitality, and creating world-class experiences, which will be the top priority as we set our sights on reclaiming our status as one of the world’s most renowned luxury resorts and private clubs.”

The Career Fairs entrance address is Mizner Village Dr, Boca Raton, FL 33432. To schedule a career fair interview, register online in advance at www.thebocaratoncareers.com