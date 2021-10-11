Prominent Art Enthusiasts to Promote Fine Art Competition to Benefit Local Charity

Catherine McCulloch – Co-Chair

Wendy Fritz – Co-Chair

Art Competition will commemorate the Centennial Anniversary of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County

Boca Raton, FL – Palm Beach art enthusiasts will launch a fine art design competition on October 1, 2021. Under the direction of eminent local art consultant Wendy Fritz, South Florida artists are invited to share their creative interpretation of one or more of the five Core Values of The Salvation Army: (1) Passion, (2) Compassion, (3) Uplifting, (4) Brave, (5) Trustworthy. A sixth category will include an art design that commemorates the Centennial Anniversary of The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County.

The competition is accepting sculpture, photography and mixed-media applications. A $3,500 cash prize will be awarded to the first-place winner. The remaining five honorees will each receive $1,500. A Centennial Anniversary Celebration gift card box will honor the award-winning artwork. The six award winners will be announced in early December and a Grand Reception will be held at the Findlay Galleries in Palm Beach on February 24, 2022 featuring the artists and their winning artwork.

“We are very excited to launch this competition and give artists a chance to showcase their talent,” said Palm Beach Area Commander, Major James Hall. “It will be an important step to promote artists from South Florida.”

Apart from Wendy Fritz and distinguished art advisor, curator, and Co-Chair Catherine McCulloch, who have agreed to oversee the competition, awards ceremony, and grand reception, the Committee for the Centennial Art Competition includes a panel of diverse judges recognized in their respective field and active in the South Florida art community. They include Beth Rudin DeWoody, local Art Collector and well-known Curator and Philanthropist; Ghislain D’Humieres, Director of The Norton Art Museum; Sybille Welter, Director of Public Art and Culture of West Palm Beach; Vincent Ricardel, noted photographer and artist; and Carol Prusa, artist and Professor at Florida Atlantic University.

The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County, among the largest global nonprofit providers of social services to people living in impoverished communities around the world, will be celebrating its Centennial Anniversary next year. The organization has locally helped countless Palm Beach County individuals and families overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services since 1922.

For more information, please visit The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County/or contact Jutta Kassatly, Event Planner for The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County at (631) 953-3501 or at [email protected]. Facebook information can be found by searching for @salarmypbco.

About The Salvation Army of Palm Beach County – The Salvation Army (established in 1865) has been serving Palm Beach County since 1922 as an evangelical part of the universal Christian church supporting those in need in His name without discrimination for nearly 100 years.