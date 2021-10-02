Police search for two men involved in a local robbery

Police are searching for two men involved in a robbery in Boca Raton.

As reported by CBS 12 News, it was an armed robbery at a local gas station.

Authorities state that on Oct. 1 at around midnight, a man walked into the gas station with a silver gun and pointed it at the clerk. The man told the clerk to open the register.

The clerk informed police that the man grabbed the cash from the register and looked through her purse before leaving. Police believe that he may have had an accomplice.

Videos of the crime show that a second man was here. He was wearing a white hoodie and black jeans. The first armed robber was described as being between six feet and six-foot-three.

Police state that he was wearing a black hoodie with a black mask.

Police inform that if anyone has information on the crime to call Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS. Those who call can remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward if their tip leads to an arrest.