Local Student-Led Group Helping Teens and Kids Learn About Mental Health through Wellness Event

Boca Raton, FL – Recent Philanthropy Tank (www.philanthropytank.org) awarded program StudentBodyHealth will hold an event at the South Florida Science Center and Aquarium to help kids and teens with their mental health wellness. The event will take place on Saturday, October 16th throughout the science center.

Student volunteers will lead yoga in the outdoor playground followed by meditation in the planetarium. An improv show will then be performed by the student improv group, Blind Sheep. Each session will last about an hour and is included in the price of admission to the science center. All ages are welcome to participate.

StudentBodyHealth’s mission is to boost mental morale and positive health practices for youth by teaching yoga and healthy eating habits. Alexis Bardy, a 12th grader at G-Star School of the Arts in West Palm Beach, started the program as a way to help her peers cope with the COVID-19 quarantine.

StudentBodyHealth is one of seven student-led philanthropy programs awarded during the Year 6 Finals Event. Philanthropy Tank helps students expand their philanthropic programs through mentoring and training, giving them the skills and support they need to make a lasting impact in their communities. Mentors include a diverse array of local business and philanthropic leaders. Applications for Year 7 are now open. The deadline to apply is October 24th.

Where: South Florida Science Center and Aquarium, 4801 Dreher Trail North, West Palm Beach, FL 33405

When: Saturday, October 16th

Time: 10 am- 1 pm

For More Information: www.sfsciencecenter.orgor Call: 561-832-1988