Kids in Costume Eat Free at Hooters on Halloween

Boca Raton, FL Children wearing their Halloween costume at any South Florida Hooters restaurant on Sunday, October 31 will receive a free kids meal.   The meals are served on a Hooters Kids Club Frisbee that the kids can take home.  Kids meal choices include grilled cheese, wings, boneless wings, burger sliders, chicken sliders, cheese quesadilla and mac & cheese.  Kids meal includes a side and beverage.

Deal is for children 10 and under wearing a Halloween costume.  One free kids meal per paying adult, for dine in only.  

South Florida Hooters Locations:

Hooters of Beach Place(17 S Atlantic Blvd., Fort Lauderdale) 954-767-0014

Hooters of Boca Raton (2240 NW 19 Street, Suite 1101-A, Boca Raton) 561 -391-8903

Hooters of Coral Way (3301 Coral Way, Miami) 305-873-6166

Hooters of Doral (8695 NW 13TH Terrace, Miami, FL  33126) 305-593-5088

Hooters of Hialeah (680 w. 49TH Street, Hialeah, FL 33012) 305-827-8000 

Hooters of Fort Lauderdale(6345 N. Andrews Avenue, Fort Lauderdale) 954-928-0026

Hooters of Pembroke Pines (7990 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines) 954-962-6330

Hooters of Sunrise (3805 N University Drive, Sunrise) 954-748-1000

Hooters of Weston(2282 Weston Road, Weston) (954) 990-7047

LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 16 locations in South Florida.  For more information about South Florida Hooters please visit www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us at Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook @HootersFlorida. 

