FAU Celebrates 2020 Graduates With Makeup Commencement Ceremonies

Florida Atlantic University hosted five special in-person commencement ceremonies to honor the 2020 graduates that were forced to graduate virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic on Tuesday, Oct. 26 and Wednesday, Oct. 27 in the Carole and Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium, FAU’s Student Union, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton campus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic challenged us all in many ways and we missed out on a lot, but I didn’t want these graduates to miss out on this special occasion,” said FAU President John Kelly. “I know how hard they worked, and it’s important that they know that at FAU, their degree and accomplishments matter.”

More than 7,770 students were invited back to take part in the makeup ceremonies and more than 1,240 graduates in total attended.