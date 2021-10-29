City Offers Free Tire Disposal During Tire Amnesty Week

Nov. 1-5

Boca Raton, FL — Tire Amnesty Week will be held Monday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Nov. 5, 2021. The City of Boynton Beach Solid Waste Division will pick up unwanted tires on residents’ regularly scheduled bulk trash day for FREE.

Residents may place up to eight used tires (with or without rims) at the curb for pick up after 6:00 pm the day before pickup or by 6:00 am on the pickup day. Tires must be placed at the edge of the road, separated from vegetation, at least three feet from garbage cans and any other fixtures, such as telephone poles, mailboxes, etc.

Tires cannot be accepted from businesses, and no tractor or commercial tires are not permitted.

For further information, contact the Public Works Department at 561-742-6200.