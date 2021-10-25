$25K Donated to MSD Band In Memory of Parkland Victim

The Alex Schachter Scholarship Fund Donates $25K to Start Fundraiser for the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Eagle Regiment Marching Band

Alex Schachter, one of the 17 victims of the Parkland School Shooting was a member of the band

Boca Raton, FL – The Alex Schachter Scholarship Fund, a Parkland based 501(c)(3), is proud to donate $25K to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas (MSD) High School Eagle Regiment Marching Band to start a new fundraiser. This contribution will provide necessary financial support to allow the band to prosper in the national arena and alleviate the added costs to students.

Max Schachter, the father of Alex Schachter, a national school safety advocate, is honored to be able to make this donation in the memory of his son Alex. Alex was a talented musician who played trombone in the MSD Eagle Regiment Marching Band when they won their first state title several months before the shooting. “For Alex, being in the band enabled him to make lifelong friends, improve his self-esteem, and learn that a positive work ethic would lead to great achievements,” says Max Schachter.

MSD band directors Stephen K. Rivero and his son Robert A. Rivero are committed to bringing the “fun” element into all aspects of the program by providing life changing experiences for ALL students in addition to bringing the Eagle Regiment Marching Band to the national and international performance spotlight. “This donation along with the fundraiser will help propel the MSD band to new success and assist us in our pursuit to perform in the London New Years Day Parade, compete in the Bands of America Grand Nationals and earn a spot in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. This definitely comes with great cost but is indeed the missing ingredient in our program. These kids are extremely talented and it’s time to let the world know!” says Stephen K. Rivero.

The gift of $25K by the Alex Schachter Scholarship Fund will help jump start this new fundraising initiative. The band is looking to raise an additional $15K in order to help it achieve its goals. Donations can be made at https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-alex-schachter-scholarship-fund.

