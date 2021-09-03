West Palm Beach Library Foundation’s $75,000 Donation Adds New Vital Resources

West Palm Beach Library Foundation has donated an additional $75,000 beyond their normal support of the Mandel Public Library to add educational computers, a soundproof booth, and popular publications to continue enhancing services to the patrons of the library.

“We truly appreciate this most generous contribution,” stated Lisa R. Hathaway, Library Director. “These resources will greatly enhance the educational and recreational experience for our community members that take advantage of all that our library has to offer.”

This donation will make the following resources possible:

Just in time for back to school, AWE Computers is providing additional early learning stations to prepare children as young as 2 for school readiness. These computersgive children a safe, interactive experience by blocking Internet access. Educational software covers reading and writing, math, science, social studies, arts and music for young users up to age 12. This acquisition will give Mandel Public Library a total of 10 AWE Computers to serve many more children.

Whisper Room willadd a 5-by-5-foot soundproof booth to the library's newly redesigned Digital Studio. Visitors can use the library's wi-fi for activities like job interviews, listening to music or even recording podcasts, free from outside noise interference.

EBSCO Subscription is the main provider for the library's collection of topical magazines and newspapers in print. These publications, provided to connect the community with reliable sources of information, will be available for browsing or checkout in the next few months. Starting Oct. 1, a cloud Library NewsStand app will be available for patrons to access digital copies of magazines for free.

“Our patrons already consider Mandel Public Library an oasis for literary and education,” said Dean W. Dimke, Foundation Executive Director. “We’re proud we can help students in our diverse community thrive and enhance the library experience for all who benefit from these new services, resources and tools.”

Adding new programs, services and technology are central to West Palm Beach Library Foundation’s mission to raise financial donations to supplement the City of West Palm Beach operating budget for Mandel Public Library.

“We couldn’t have provided these expanded tools and resources without the help of our dedicated and generous donors,” said Dianne Bernstein, Foundation Board Chair. “We appreciate all donations, volunteers and other ways community members help us continue to add more services and programs to the library.”