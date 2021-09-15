The Racquet Center in Boca Raton Awarded Outstanding Facility Award

The Racquet Center in Boca Raton has been awarded a 2021 Outstanding Facility Award from the United States Tennis Association (USTA) in the category of Public Courts: Large Tennis Center (11 or more courts). The Center is one of only 25 tennis facilities from across the United States and its territories that were recognized by the USTA, the national governing body for the sport of tennis and the recognized leader in promoting and developing the sport’s growth in the U.S.

The annual award recognizes excellence in the construction and/or renovation of tennis facilities in three categories: public courts, private facilities, and educational institutions. The Racquet Center, previously known as The Swim & Racquet Club, underwent a major renovation which was completed in 2018. Improvements to the facility included an expansion of the existing tennis center, new locker rooms and bathrooms, a tennis pro shop, meeting rooms, covered seating, increased parking and more.

The USTA judged the winning facilities on the following criteria: overall layout and adaptation to site; excellence of court surface and lights; ease of maintenance; accommodations for players, spectators, and press/officials; aesthetics; graphics, including the use of signs and landscaping; amenities such as casual seating for spectators, food services and social areas; and the facilities’ participation in USTA programs.

“On behalf of our tremendous team, I’m humbled and excited to receive this fantastic award. The Racquet Center brings the community together in a safe and beautiful tennis venue. This award is a great testament to the services and facilities the Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District and the City provides while working together for our all citizens” says Michael J. Kalvort, Recreation Services Director for the City of Boca Raton. “As fall approaches and the heat subsides, I’d like to invite all our Boca athletes to visit the Racquet Center, play a match, and get heart healthy.”

Hosting an average of 300 patrons a day, the Racquet Center features 26 Har Tru courts, tennis clinics, junior programs, ball machines, lessons from USPTA pros, 24-hour stringing and night play. Located at 21618 St. Andrews Boulevard, the Center is managed jointly by the City of Boca Raton and the Greater Boca Raton Beach & Park District.