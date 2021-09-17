Teen Returns to Fuller Center to Volunteer After Attending VPK There

Felipe Gutierrez

Fuller Center Graduate Returns To Participate In The Promise Program

Boca Raton, FL – Fuller Center, a non-profit focused on embracing, educating and empowering under resourced children and families to achieve their full potential, will launch The Promise Program with 16 teenage participants this October. The Promise Program will provide teens with the opportunity to develop soft skills and good work habits, all necessary for future academic and employment success.

One of The Promise Program teens is Felipe Gutierez, who attended Fuller Center (formerly Florence Fuller Child Development Center) as a baby through VPK. Now in his sophomore year at Atlantic Community High School, Gutierez, a Delray Beach resident, is returning to the Fuller Center as a teen leader and has been recruiting other teens from his school for The Promise Program.

“As a kid, I loved the atmosphere at Fuller Center as well as the staff and counselors. They had a really good connection with all of the students and the field trips were amazing,” said Felipe Gutierez. “I always had a connection with the Fuller Center and I am confident that the Fuller Center will give me opportunities I need for later in life”.

At Atlantic High School, Gutierez plays volleyball and basketball and was in the Key Club. Once The Promise Program begins, Gutierez will create and implement a sports program for the kids and teach the children something new each week.

The Promise Program is looking for interested participants to enroll. Fuller Center will provide teens (16-22) with access to a positive, caring relationship with a non-parental adult mentor or coach. Palm Beach County Youth Services Department provided the grant for this program with the goal of providing teens with the leadership skills and work experience they need to be successful, self-sustaining, productive members of the community.

In the program, teens will build relationships with people of varied backgrounds and experiences. Teen leaders will have a contract and depending on attendance, commitment, follow-through and level of responsibility, the teen will be paid a (small) monthly stipend. An adult mentor or coach will supervise each participant and each teen will develop and create a project.

Students can develop a program in their area of interest, such as the arts, animation, sports early childhood development and more. In addition, the teens will get help with college and job applications. Teens will also work in partnership with Fuller Center staff gaining, real world hands on work related experiences and learning the importance or accountability, responsibility, dependability, commitment and the ability to work with others- all lessons best learned when provided the opportunity for experience.

The Sunrise Rotary will work with the teen leaders to teach them about different occupations, and the Center welcomes other caring adults who would like to join in making an impact in our community.

To learn more, please contact Olga Bearhope, Volunteer & Mentor Manager, at 561-391-7274, Ext. 136.

About the Fuller Center

The Fuller Center has been a community cornerstone for over 50 years, providing under resourced children the same educational opportunities as their more affluent peers. Our goal is to support hardworking families and their children to achieve their full potential. We believe all children should have the chance to experience success in school, in work, and in life, regardless of their parents’ income or zip code.

For children 6 weeks to 5 years old, we offer a holistic early education program, setting the foundation for school success and lifelong learning. For school-age youth, we offer after-school, summer camp, and out-of-school programs to develop skills in social interaction, literacy, science, technology, math, and the arts, and providing tutoring, mentoring, and enrichment activities. The Fuller Academy, a brand-new private school accepting step-up scholarships and parent tuition, will provide the highest quality academic, physical, social, and emotional opportunities for K-3rd graders this 2021-22 school year. We have incorporated a teen program providing youth the opportunities to build skills in leadership, communication, project development, work skills readiness and community service. All children are provided with preventative health and developmental screenings and interventions as well as daily meals and snack.

At the Fuller Center, we believe that healthy, educated children and empowered families create a strong, supportive community. The Fuller Center offers a unique, comprehensive system of family support to ensure that parents and caregivers are empowered to provide for their families and make a positive economic impact in our community. We know that when it comes to turning the tide of generational, economic inequity and making a positive impact, tomorrow begins today!

East Campus: 200 N.E. 14th Street, Boca Raton

West Campus: 10130 185th Street South, Boca Raton

Facebook: @florencefullercenters

Instagram: @florencefullercenters