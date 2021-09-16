Obituary for Shirley M Fogwell

Shirley Mae Fogwell, formerly of Greenwich, Connecticut, died in her sleep on Sunday, August 29, 2021 in Boca Raton, Florida at the age of 97.

Born May 18, 1924 in Fall River, Massachusetts, daughter of James T. and Mary Fozzard, she graduated from Fall River’s B.M.C. Durfee High School in the Class of 1942, and in 1947 married her 9th grade sweetheart Bruce P. Fogwell.

The couple lived in Cranston, Rhode Island; Little Rock, Arkansas; Needham, Massachusetts; and Wheaton, Illinois before moving to Greenwich, Connecticut in 1962 where they remained for 34 years until Bruce Sr. died in 1996. She then moved to the St. Andrews Estates retirement community in Boca Raton, Florida.

While in Greenwich, she was active in a number of groups including Christ Church, the Candy Striper volunteers at the Greenwich Hospital and a local investment club, and was busy raising their son Bruce P. Fogwell, Jr. She was a talented folk art painter in Greenwich and Boca Raton.

She is survived by her son Bruce and wife Nancy of Greenwich, and two granddaughters, Leigh and her husband Jonathan Pughe of Greenwich, and Courtney A. Fogwell of Washington, D.C. Other survivors include cousins June Bormanis, and her husband Val, and Sheryl Higbee, all of of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Carolyn Fyson of Palm Desert, California.

Her cremated remains will be buried in the Christ Church Cemetery in Greenwich following a private service.