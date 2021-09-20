New Woman-Owned Yoga Studio to Host Grand Opening in West Boca

Local Entrepreneur Debuts YogaSix in West Boca on September 23-26, Offering Y6 Founding Membership Specials

Boca Raton, FL – YogaSix, a modern fitness boutique offering a fresh perspective on one of the world’s oldest practices, recently opened its first location in West Boca in June and set to host an official grand opening event on September 23 through 26. Located at 9690 Glades Rd. Suite 410., the studio will introduce people of all ages and abilities to the various health and wellness benefits of the brand’s unique take on yoga, in a welcoming, modern and calming environment.

The West Boca studio will open its doors for a weekend-long event on September 23 through September 26. In addition to free classes offered throughout the studio’s opening week, YogaSix will offer a 20% off discount on retail, raffles, and founding member specials. YogaSix West Boca will also host local vendors and a free kids’ yoga class on September 26.

YogaSix West Boca is owned and operated by Carolyn Schwartz. Throughout her career, Carolyn has always possessed an entrepreneurial spirit. Having previously owned multiple businesses such as a Curves for Women, Schwartz found her passion for health and wellness by supporting others throughout their fitness journeys. Originally from New York, Carolyn always dreamed of moving to Florida and starting a new business as part of her next chapter.

“Since starting my yoga journey about 5 years ago, it has become a huge part of my life,” said Carolyn. “What immediately drew me to YogaSix was the open and welcoming environment as well as the strong sense of community. The studio does not use any intimidating terminology and is an inclusive space that can help anyone slow down and enhance moving through the mind and body.”

A variety of yoga classes are offered at YogaSix to encompass everything from deep stretching to stress relief to high intensity training. Offering six core formats – Y6 101, Y6 Restore, Y6 Slow Flow, Y6 Hot, Y6 Power and Y6 Sculpt and Flow – each class caters to every fitness level and strengthens the mind-body connection. Online streaming classes also will be available for the new location.

To ensure the safety of all members and staff, YogaSix is taking extra safety precautions. The new studio offers contactless check-in and members are encouraged to social distance. Hand sanitizers and wipes will be provided throughout the studio and the staff will clean in between classes. Hands-on adjustments by instructors have been eliminated.

The new studio plans to make an impression with its unique version of yoga. Particularly notable is the use of modern language instead of Sanskrit to describe its practice, as the traditional language can be intimidating to newcomers. The studio provides class options for everybody, from beginners seeking a recovery to more advanced students. YogaSix wants to introduce yoga in a modern practice that allows all levels to feel welcome. New students are always greeted by a wellness advisor when they enter the studio to educate and empower them before they engage in a YogaSix experience.

YogaSix West Boca is open Monday from 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday from 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday from 6:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Thursday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday from 6:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. as well as Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monthly memberships are available for four visits per month or unlimited single studio visits per month, as well as unlimited multi-studio access and drop-in packages. More information about the new studio can be found at yogasix.com/location/west-boca and the studio can be contacted by email at [email protected] or by phone at (561) 377-2085.

