Florida a Fun & Unique Festival Experience

Tickets go on-sale this week starting at sixty-five dollars for a completely new festival experience hitting South Florida that includes notable stand-up comedians Jim Norton & Bryan Callen, top Florida DJs, as well as Art, Food Truck, Community and Extreme Fun Villages.

Boca Raton, FL – Laughing Spree Fest 2021 comes to Boca Raton, FL December 3-4, 2021, put tickets on-sale starting at sixty-five dollars to see major stand-up comedy acts and leading Florida DJs, as well as experience a variety of “Villages” on-site at the venue. The event recently announced top touring comics, Jim Norton and Bryan Callen on the line-up last month in addition to many other comedians, and more major talent announcements are coming in September. Laughing Spree Fest is a multi-media, immersive comedy, music and art festival supporting national charities and community groups at Sunset Cove Amphitheater with over twenty performers and artists.

“I’m incredibly excited to bring an event of this caliber to South Florida with so many top performers on the line up, and even more big names being announced this month!”, said LS Fest Co-Producer, Minda Long. She went on to say, “We know people and organizations are hurting since the pandemic, and we had to do something to help, so this festival brings fun, laughs, music and art to the public at an affordable price while supporting community organizations and nonprofits, such as Best Buddies, Parkland Cares, Dream Defenders, and others.”

After kicking off the ticket countdown with giveaways all week, Laughing Spree Fest tickets officially go on-sale tomorrow with VIP subscribers getting early bird access today. Currently the event will operate at 50% reduced venue capacity, with COVID-safe precautions in place to keep festival attendees safe, while providing a unique, outdoor event experience. This planned capacity reduction will drastically limit the number of tickets available,

making it a very hot ticket this festival season to see some of the biggest names in stand-up comedy and the South Florida music scene.

In addition to live comedy and music performances, the event experience includes four “Villages” dedicated to different themes and attractions for ticket holders to enjoy over the two-day festival. There will be an “Art Village ” with local artists and craftsmen showing off their pieces and creating live art. The “Community Village” is dedicated to non-profit & community organizations gaining visibility and fundraising support. Also on-site will be a “Food Truck Village” and “Extreme Fun Village” with a specialty bar, alternative performers and lots of games and attractions for attendees to experience. Laughing Spree Fest is created and produced by Big Idea Charities (501c3), Comedy Now Productions and Comedy Basement Events, producing comedy and fundraising events since 2014.

About Big Idea Charities: The Laughing Spree Fest is produced by Big Idea Charities (501c3) whose mission is to give visibility, awareness and fundraising opportunities to national charity and local community organizations to uplift, support and inspire the collective good.

About Comedy Now Productions, LLC: Based in West Palm Beach, Comedy Now Productions brings over the top comedy events to venues big and small.