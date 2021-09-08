City to Launch “Building in Boynton” Virtual Workshop Series

Boca Raton, FL – On Wednesday, September 8 from 10 am – 11:30 am, the City’s Development Department will host the first of a new quarterly, virtual workshop series entitled Building in Boynton.

The workshops are intended to educate and inform the community about how to access and utilize the Building Department’s e-permitting software, answer questions about the permitting process and update attendees about new building rules and regulations as they arise. Attendees may ask questions live during the workshop or in submit them in advance by emailing [email protected]. Workshops will be recorded and made available on the City’s website and YouTube page for future viewing.

“This workshop series will not only provide a platform for contractors, developers and homeowners to obtain information on how to best utilize the City’s e-permitting software, but it will also create a forum in which the Department can engage with our customers,” according to the Development Department’s Customer Support Service Manager, Saleica Brown. “Our goal is to educate, which will in turn enable more efficient permit processing and improve customer service for all users.”



Future workshop dates include December 2, 2021 and March 3, 2022. For more information on the series and to access the virtual meeting registration link, visit boynton-beach.org/bib.