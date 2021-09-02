Celebrate Library Card Sign-Up Month

Adult Programs

Boynton Beach City Library – Sep. 2021 Programs

Boca Raton, FL – September is Library Card Sign-up Month, a time when the Boynton Beach City Library joins the American Library Association (ALA) and libraries nationwide to remind residents that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. In addition, a variety of free programs are offered every month to provide education, entertainment, and creative outlets for patrons of all ages. Specific offerings for September include:

ADULT PROGRAMS

• Writer’s Corner Group – Wednesday, September 8 at 6:30 p.m.

Join experienced and novice writers on the second Wednesday of each month for an evening of sharing work, offering critique, and socializing.

• Custom Card Crafting Club – Monday, September 13 at 10 a.m.

Create custom greeting cards using the Cricut Maker, Cricut Explore Air, or Sizzix machine.

• Book Buzz – Adult Book Club – Wednesday, September 15 at 10:30 a.m.

Read and discuss a new book with other adults. This month’s book is “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell.

• Financially Fit – Budgeting and Saving – Thursday, September 16 at 7 p.m.

Learn how to effectively budget and save to meet your goals. Presented by Fifth Third Bank.

• Movie Mondays: Grease – Monday, September 20 at 1 p.m.

Join us the third Monday of every month for an afternoon movie. This month’s movie is “Grease.” Popcorn and coffee provided.

• Author Talk: Doug Alderson on “Florida’s Rivers” – Thursday, September 23 at 11 a.m. (Present virtuall on Zoom)

Author Doug Alderson will show photos and share stories from his latest all-color book, “Florida’s Rivers: A Celebration of Over 40 of the Sunshine State’s Dynamic Waterways.”

YOUTH PROGRAMS

• Outdoor Storytime – September 1, 15, and 29 from 10-10:30 a.m.

Join Ms. Kat for stories, rhymes, & more! Location: Under the Banyan Tree outside City Hall.

• Bilingual Spanish Storytime – September 8 and 22 from 10-10:30 a.m.

Every other Wednesday, Storytime will feature Spanish and English songs and rhymes with Ms. Bianca.

• Make & Take – Perler Beads – September 2 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Children 6-12 years old can melt perler beads and fuse them to turn your 2D design into a work of art.

• Youth STEM Lab – Living Fossils – September 16 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Enjoy hands-on science and engineering activities for children 6-12. This month we’ll learn about some of the ocean’s oldest creatures and use air-dry clay to create our own replicas.

• Youth Brown Bag Book Club – Sheep! by Valerie Hobbs – September 23 from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Children 6-12 years old will meet to enjoy a snack, play games, and discuss a middle-grade book. Register to pick up your book beginning September 1st.

TEEN PROGRAMS

• Teen Game Day – Thursdays from 4-6 p.m.

Come in and experience the joy of gaming! Videogames and board games are available.

• Teen Career Workshop – September 21 from 4-5 p.m.

Need help building your first resume? Writing a professional email? Our librarians can help!

The Boynton Beach City Library is located at 100 E. Ocean Ave., Boynton Beach, FL 33435. To sign up for a library card or learn more about library resources and programs, visit boyntonlibrary.org or call 561.742.6390.

Youth Programs