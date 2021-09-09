Boca Helping Hands kicks off “Hunger Action Month” to help local communities

Boca Helping Hands is dedicating September as “Hunger Action Month” to help those with food insecurity.

As reported by WPTV, the organization has scheduled multiple events during the month to help families in need.

“Hunger Action Month” is a campaign intended to raise awareness about hunger in the country and get the local community involved in helping others.

Boca Helping Hands is asking the local community to help them assist around 180,000 residents of Palm Beach County who struggle with food security.

The organization states that the pandemic caused food insecurity to increase by 29%.

“Hunger Action Month is a reminder that there are local families and children who do not know where their next meal is coming from and, as a community, we can help. Unfortunately, the resurgence of the pandemic is likely to make matters worse,” says executive director of Boca Helping Hands, Greg Hazle.

Boca Helping Hands has a Hot Meal Program that provides food for six days a week in their East Boca location. The organization will also be helping people with medical needs, rental assistance and signing people up for job training classes. They will be partnering with FAU as well in distribution, including free tickets.

Many families are already feeling the support given by Boca Helping Hands. “If it wasn’t for my buddy giving me a ride … I wouldn’t even be able to get food,” says Adam Shuman.

“There’s five of us in the family. It helps us with the food, and if my husband doesn’t have work, which he usually does, but sometimes he doesn’t have work,” says Patrice Delorantis.

To learn more about “Hunger Action Month” visit the Boca Helping Hands website.