City of Boynton Beach Announces

Boca Raton, FL – City of Boynton Beach announces a 20th Anniversary 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony honoring those who lost their lives in the 2001 terrorist attack. The Remembrance Ceremony will take place on Saturday, September 11, 2021, from 10 – 11:30 am at Amphitheater at Centennial Park (120 East Ocean Avenue). The community is invited to attend. For more information, visit boynton-beach.org/911-remembrance-ceremony-2021, email [email protected], or call 561-742-6038.

Boynton Beach resident and American Legion representative, James Czizik will open the ceremony. The Posting of Colors will be presented by Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Department, Boynton Beach Police Department, Delta Demons, and the Boynton Beach Veterans Task Force. Other presenters and speakers include City Manager Lori LaVerriere, Calvary Chapel Pastor Duane Roberts, Boynton Beach Mayor Steven B. Grant, Vice Mayor Woodrow L. Hay, Commissioner Justin Katz, Commissioner Ty Penserga, Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory, Boynton Beach Fire Rescue Chief Jim Stables, Reverend Rick Ricard of the Boynton Beach Police Department and Reverend Amalie Ash from the First Presbyterian Church of Boynton Beach.

Included in the ceremony will be the traditional firing and salute, a tribute to first responders by State Representative Joseph Casello, Taps, and a Prayer for Peace.

Parking :

· Free Public Parking Lot located at the corner of Seacrest Blvd. and Boynton Beach Blvd. (enter off East Boynton Beach Blvd.)

· Accessible parking will be available.

ADA Accommodations:

An ASL interpreter will be provided. ADA accommodation requests can be made by calling 561-742-6241 or Florida Relay 711.

Attendance at City events is at your own risk. Per CDC guidelines, facial coverings and social distancing is recommended.

