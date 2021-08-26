Planet Fitness Opens “Judgement Free” Fitness Center in Delray Beach

Planet Fitness – one of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand – announces the opening of its Delray Beach East club at 3065 S. Federal Highway, Delray Beach, FL 33483.

Open and staffed daily 5 a.m. midnight, the 15,306-square-foot club features state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat screen televisions, HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, tanning beds and more in a hassle-free, non-intimidating environment.

As with all Planet Fitness locations, the Delray Beach East club operates with enhanced protocols for working out in the safest way possible including: increased sanitation, touchless check-in and the Crowd Meter on Planet Fitness’ App that allows members to check club capacity before coming into the gym.

“We are thrilled to open our doors and expend our Judgement Free fitness experience to the residents of Delray Beach and Palm Beach County,” said Victor Brick, co-owner of PF Growth Partners (PFGP), a franchise division of Planet Fitness. “At Planet Fitness, we believe that everyone’s fitness is essential both physically and mentally – which is more important now than ever. We look forward to providing all that the Judgement Free Zone has to offer and becoming an integral part of this community for many years to come.”

As an introductory special, members can join for $1 down, $10 a month for the single-club Classic membership or $0 down, $22.99 for the multi-club PF Black Card® membership with no commitment through Sept. 6. Registration is available in-person at the club or online at planetfitness.com/gyms/delray-beach-east-fl.

Membership includes free small group fitness instruction by a certified trainer through the [email protected]® program.

Additionally, PF Black Card® membership includes the ability to bring a guest every day at no additional charge, access to all 2,000+ Planet Fitness locations in all 50 states, as well as access to massage beds, chairs and tanning, among other benefits, which vary by location and pending local restrictions.

Additionally, Planet Fitness has extended its judgement free philosophy outside of its gyms and into communities that need it most with its national philanthropic initiative, “The Judgement Free Generation™”. Together with Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA), the nation’s leading youth development organization, supporting millions of kids and teens during the critical out-of-school time, Planet Fitness aims to empower a generation of teens to grow up contributing to a more judgement free planet – a place where everyone feels accepted and like they belong.

The Delray Beach East club is the 8th Planet Fitness club in Palm Beach County and the first owned and operated by PFGP in the County. PFGP’s Florida portfolio also includes seven clubs in Miami-Dade and Broward counties: Coconut Creek, Coral Springs, Hillsboro, Margate, North Miami Beach, Pompano and Tamarac.

For more information about Planet Fitness Delray Beach East, visit planetfitness.com/gyms/delray-beach-east-fl, email [email protected] or call (561) 359-0101. For more information about Planet Fitness overall, visit www.PlanetFitness.com or follow @PlanetFitness on Facebook and Twitter.