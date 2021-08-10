Published On: Tue, Aug 10th, 2021

Lockdown lifted at Boca Raton High School

Earlier this afternoon, Boca Raton High School went under a lockdown after authorities believed a student brought a weapon on campus.

The first day of the Palm Beach County school year was interrupted when Boca Raton High School went under a lockdown shortly after 12 p.m. Shortly before 1 p.m., the lockdown was lifted. 

“All is okay at Boca High and the lockdown has been lifted”, said the Boca Police in a tweet.

School spokesperson Claudia Shea told WPTV that the Boca Police conducted a sweep of the school. Shea also stated that the student who they thought brought the weapon did not attend school today.

