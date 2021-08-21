FAU Welcomes Students for 2021 Fall Semester

Florida Atlantic University has officially welcomed the incoming freshman class for the fall 2021 semester and opened two new dormitory buildings – Atlantic Park Towers in Boca Raton and Resident Hall 3 in Jupiter. The new dorms are suite-style residence halls for upper-division students.

For the fall semester, the average high school GPA for first-time-in-college (FTIC) students is 3.95, an increase from 3.79 last fall. This semester’s class also has an average SAT of 1160 and an average ACT of 24.

FAU received more than 32,000 applications for the fall 2021 semester. The total number of students enrolled at the Boca Raton campus is currently 18,715, while FAU’s Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College at the John D. MacArthur Campus in Jupiter is currently 689.

Residence halls on the Boca Raton campus are at 100 percent capacity. More than 4,600 students in Boca Raton and more than 400 students in Jupiter will be living on-campus this semester.