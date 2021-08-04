Building Hope through the Power of Play for a Boy Fighting Cancer in Boca Raton

Maxwell – 8 yr old

Boca Raton,, FL – State Farm has teamed up with Roc Solid Foundation to provide Maxwell, an 8 yr. old boy in Boca Raton undergoing treatment for Leukemia, lots of fun with a new outdoor playset!

State Farm supports the nonprofit’s new program, Roc Solid Foundation, which ships playsets to families battling pediatric cancer anywhere in the contiguous United States. The family received all the materials and hardware, as well as a Play Kit of Roc Solid swag to make it a great day.

Maxwell loves fishes, animals, LEGOs, playing basketball and video games. Maxwell has been in and out of the hospital fighting cancer the past couple of months and the play set has not been built yet by the parents. Roc Solid Foundation is checking to see if the parents are OK with inviting local State Farm agents and community volunteers to help build the play set.

Roc Solid Foundation’s mission is to build hope for families fighting pediatric cancer through the power of play. Because when kids are playing, cancer is the farthest thing from their minds, and with compromised immune systems, they need a safe place to play more than ever.

“State Farm has been an amazing partner to us,” says Roc Solid Foundation founder and pediatric cancer survivor Eric Newman. “This past year has been more challenging for families than could have ever been anticipated, and we are so grateful for their continued support as this new program has evolved, so we can continue to provide play to kids during a very difficult time.”

“Giving back to communities where we live and work is at the heart of who we are at State Farm,” said State Farm spokesperson Jose Soto. “We are excited to partner with Roc Solid to provide Maxwell a safe place to play and make memories with her family.”