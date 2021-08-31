Boca Raton gets a new Chick-fil-A amid concerns

Image courtesy of WFLX

Boca Raton will be getting its first Chick-fil-A despite some traffic concerns. As reported by WFLX, the store will be within city limits and located on Palmetto Park Square.

The shopping center is located off Palmetto Park Square and I-95. Most people are excited to see the chain store replace the old Sun Trust Bank.

“I am really excited to see a Chick-fil-A there, we need to see more places,” says one customer. “I think it is awesome, Boca Raton could use a Chick-fil-A,” says another customer.

The city’s planning and zoning board approved the Chick-fil-A plans in August. City staff stated concerns about traffic and asked the city council to reconsider their decision.

Boca city staff has also asked the new Chick-fil-A to make various adjustments to their drive-through and make room for the heavy traffic. One adjustment added was letting the public know that the drive-through is full.

However, City Councilman Andy Thompson is not worried about the new store’s location. “It’s probably the most efficient drive-through you have seen. It’ll lend some life to the area and I think it will make it a much more attractive place,” says Thomson.