Boca Raton Fine Art Shows Are Back

Join us Boca Raton Fine Art Shows

Juried Fine Art & Fine Craft Shows

HotWorks.org presents

November 5 & 6, 2021

Outdoors at Mizner Park Amphitheater – Boca Raton, FL

January 1 & 2, 2022

Outdoors at Burt Aaronson Regional South County Park Amphitheater – Boca Raton, FL

January 22 & 23, 2022

Outdoors downtown Boca, Sanborn Square Park & Area Streets – Boca Raton, FL

NOTEWORTHY:

· High quality fine art and fine craft shows where all work is original and personally handmade by the artist present at the show

· Juried by art professionals based on originality, technique/execution and booth appearance

· Hot Works fine art and fine craft shows are voted in the top 100 art shows in America!

· Something for everyone, in all price ranges

· Focus emphasis is on quality, not quantity.

· Both onsite marketing and community enrichment opportunities are available – we are happy to tailor a package to meet your needs

· Friday Set-up

· Event Hours Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm

· Unique comprehensive marketing and PR campaign – we understand how to reach art buyers with money to spend

· Institute for the Arts & Education, Inc. is the associated 501(c)3 non-profit organization with focus on visual arts, cultural diversity, community enrichment and fostering art among youth.

· Youth Art/Budding Artist Competition for either grades K-8/6-12 or ages 5-13/9-19, depending on the event – there is $250 in awards each show as students are exposed to the rules and entrepreneurship opportunity of doing art shows for a living – applications online at www.artsaneducationinc.org

· Show Producer & Director Patty Narozny has 30+ years of media & event experience.