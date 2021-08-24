Boca Helping Hands & FAU Partner on Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive

(L-R) Trystine Fellmann, Valeria Suarez, Raquel Perry, Michaella Louis, Luke Justin, Jett Justin, Nya Craig (FAU Community Service Club members) with Jett & Luke Justin

During Hunger Action Month

Boca Raton, FL – Boca Helping Hands (BHH), in collaboration with the Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Athletics and Cereal4All, will commemorate September’s Hunger Action Month by holding the Tackle Hunger Cereal Drive during the FAU vs. Georgia Southern football game. The game is taking place on Saturday, September 11 at 3:30 pm at the FAU Stadium, 777 Glades Road, Boca Raton, FL 33431. Those who donate one or more cereal boxes will get into the game for free. Unopened cereal boxes can be dropped at the stadium (Gate 1) on game day.

“This is a great way to see your favorite football team play while helping to fight hunger in our community,” said Greg Hazle, Executive Director of Boca Helping Hands. “Breakfast food is one of the least donated items to food banks across the country, which means underserved kids and families do not always have daily access to breakfast in their home.”

Cereal4All was started by twin brothers Jett and Luke Justin of Boca Raton, now 13 years old. After volunteering at Boca Helping Hands (BHH) with their parents, Jett and Luke organized their first cereal drive for BHH at their school in 2016 when they were just eight years old. The boys have since expanded the program to 10 more schools in the area.

“We want to live in a world where every kid and family has daily access to breakfast food in their home,” Luke Justin said. “We want to be part of the fight against food insecurity.”

FAU’s Community Service Club was the first college organization to participate in Cereal4All, and they collected more than 400 pounds of cereal in April. In addition, club members will volunteer on game day to collect cereal and hand out free football game tickets.

To learn more, visit bocahelpinghands.org/tacklehunger. For more ways to get involved during Hunger Action Month, visit BocaHelpingHands.org/HungerActionMonth to explore volunteer opportunities, food drives, fundraisers, and educational information.

About Boca Helping Hands

Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency. Through its various programs, BHH assists over 27,000 people annually.

BHH distributes more than 80,000 pantry bags each year at five Palm Beach County locations and serves over 90,000 hot meals annually, six days per week. The organization expands access to affordable medical, dental and behavioral care through its partnerships with Genesis Community Health (serving clients at clinics in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach) and Florida Atlantic University’s Christine E. Lynn College of Nursing Community Based Clinics (serving residents in West Palm Beach). In addition, BHH sends weekend meals home with food-insecure elementary school students via the BHH Backpacks Program and assists working families with the rising cost of childcare through the Children’s Assistance Program (CAP).

With an increased focus on client self-sufficiency, BHH awards scholarships for qualified candidates to attend accredited vocational training classes that prepare them for careers in the healthcare, information technology, construction, and transportation industries. BHH also offers free English as a Second Language (ESOL) classes, courses in nutrition, and other life skills. In addition, staff and volunteer mentors counsel the unemployed and underemployed in basic workplace skills and help them polish resumes and search for jobs.

Boca Helping Hands is a partner agency of The Town of Palm Beach United Way. Since 1945, the Town of Palm Beach United Way has been committed to improving lives and building strong communities throughout Palm Beach County by focusing on programs and priorities that promote education, health, and financial stability.

Charity Navigator named Boca Helping Hands a Four-Star Charity for the 15th consecutive year in June 2021. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit BocaHelpingHands.org.