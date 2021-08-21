94-year-old woman dies in bus accident

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office states that a 94-year-old woman has died after being hit by a bus on Aug. 18.

As reported by WPTV, the accident occurred in the afternoon in the 9800 block of Glades Road near the Publix Plaza.

Police say that the victim’s name was Shirley Goldberg and that she was a Boca Raton local.

The victim was using the crosswalk to cross Glades Road when the bus turned west at hit the victim.

The victim was taken to Delray Beach Medical Center but unfortunately died of her injuries. The bus driver was not injured in the accident.

No other information is available at this time.