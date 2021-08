As reported by WPLG Local 10, 67 pounds of cocaine were seized by U.S. Border Patrol.

Authorities confirmed on Aug. 25 that the drugs washed ashore in Boca Raton.

Agents state that the cocaine was found by a beachgoer who contacted local police.

The drugs are estimated to be worth $1 million.

No other details about the drugs or the incident are available at this time.