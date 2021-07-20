West Palm Beach Mayor to Co-Host Community Mixer in Celebration of National Black Business

Month Event Will Feature Special Guest Ann Mcneill, President of Mco Construction Inc.

Event Will Feature Live Music, Networking, City Updates And Insight On How Local Businesses Can Work With The City

Boca Raton, FL – The Mosaic Group in partnership with the City of West Palm Beach and the West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency will host the 7th Annual Community Mixer in celebration of National Black Business Month on Thursday, August 5th at the West Palm Beach Lake Pavilion, 101 South Flagler Drive 33401 from 6:00p – 8:00p. The event will be co-hosted by Mayor Keith James who will facilitate an interactive Q&A session. Staff from various city departments will inform guests about city updates and opportunities to do business with the City of West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency team will be present to discuss opportunities to relocate, expand and start a business in West Palm Beach’s Historic Northwest neighborhood.

This year’s event will feature a Fireside Chat with special guest Ann McNeill, President and CEO of MCO Construction (MCO) one of South Florida’s few African American-female-owned construction companies. MCO was founded over 40 years ago and is one of the leading black-owned firms in the State of Florida in the area of construction management and project controls. MCO has worked on a majority of the flagship projects in South Florida, such as The Miami Airlines Arena, The Marlins Ballpark, The Miami International Airport, The Miami Science Museum, The Miami Children’s Courthouse, and many more.

“Minority-owned businesses are imperative to our City’s continued economic growth and progression. I am proud to celebrate and support these businesses not only during National Black Business Month but also 365 days a year, and I encourage our community to do the same. The Office of Economic Opportunity, Community Redevelopment Agency, and other programs and Initiatives, also remain dedicated to the growth, development, and expansion of minority-owned businesses in our city” said Mayor Keith A. James.

The event will also highlight business owners Zamarr T. Brown, Owner and Principal Architect of Design2Form (D2F), and Allison Boettcher, Founder & CEO of Blue Mountain Coffee House. D2F is an Architectural, Interior Design, Planning, and Project Management Firm based in Miami, FL. D2F is responsible for the design of Heart & Soul Park located in West Palm Beach’s Historic Northwest neighborhood. Blue Mountain Coffee House is an internationally renowned private label brand that sources its coffee from the highest peaks of Blue Mountain, Jamaica, and transports the products directly to their West Palm Beach Storefront Location.

The Community Mixer will offer networking, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and live music. Sponsors include The City of West Palm Beach, The West Palm Beach CRA, and the Black Chamber of Commerce of Palm Beach County, Inc. The event is open to the general public, and admission is $10 per person. RSVP online at www.blackbusinessloop.com. For more information about the Community Mixer, contact The Mosaic Group, 561.651-9565, or [email protected].

National Black Business Month (NBBM) is an annual initiative to increase the number and scale of African/Caribbean‐American-owned businesses in the United States and the world. 2021 marks the eighteenth National Black Business Month, encouraging consumers and institutions to visit at least one black-owned business on each of the 31 days of August. NBBM was founded by Frederick E. Jordon and John William Templeton in 2004.

About The Mosaic Group

The Mosaic Group is a full-service events management, marketing, public relations, and government relations firm which employs experienced specialists to make any event, campaign, and community involvement effort successful. Our clients are organizations that are interested in diversification, increasing their visibility in the community and developing mass marketing opportunities.

About The City Of West Palm Beach

The City of West Palm Beach partners with our communities to preserve and enhance quality of life through an extraordinary focus on service. West Palm Beach is a vibrant, resilient, inclusive, and safe world-class city.

About the West palm beach community redevelopment agency

The West Palm Beach Community Redevelopment Agency has a mission to foster and directly assist in the redevelopment of the Community Redevelopment Areas in order to eliminate blight, create a sustainable downtown and encourage economic growth, thus improving the attractiveness and quality of life for the benefit of the CRA Districts and the City of West Palm Beach as a whole.