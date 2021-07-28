Sunset Sushi: A new unique dining experience

Sushi is an ever-growing favorite meal. The Japanese dish offers a new culinary experience and Sunset Sushi offers that to local sushi lovers. Located at 2433 N Federal Hwy, Boca Raton, Sunset Sushi offers a different sushi eating experience. Owner David Bouhadana brings a culinary and cultural involvement with his food. This is only possible because of his culinary background in sushi.

Bouhadana grew up in Boca Raton and at 18 years old, he was already exposed to making and creating sushi. Since then, Bouhadana has traveled all over the country and Japan spreading his expertise. “I was eighteen years old and I got a job at Yokohama Sushi down the street, which is still there. And my first master, he’s was the one that changed my life when I was 18 years old. And he taught me sushi and he taught me everything I had learned,” says Bouhadana.

Photo by Gabriela Villamonte, Boca Raton Tribune

“I look back and I tell people, I don’t love Sushi, I love the art of sushi. I love the art of serving it. I love the discipline of it. I was fortunate to move to Japan and lived there for a few years and with a new master and now full circle, I’m back in Boca Raton. And it’s also the irony that the Jewish kid from Boca gets to do it.”

The origin of Sunset Sushi is just as close to home as Bouhadana is. “My buddy and I basically got trapped on our boat while fixing it in March and we lived on for five months. Every day I was watching the sunset and in New York City you don’t see the sunset of the day unless you’re rich. And I also, as a chef, I never got to see a sunset. I’m usually working.”

“I forgot how beautiful the sunset is. We would spearfish right off of the White House points, and we decided to make sushi and we ate it. And it became Sunset Sushi. I was instantly hooked back into Florida and Sunset Sushi,” says Bouhadana.

Bouhadana feels very fortunate to be able to bring Japanese cuisine to Boca Raton. His vision for sushi was always about returning to his local community. “I think it definitely was a vision of mine to come down here. And I always tell people that whoever goes down there first and teaches it, whether it’s sushi, soba, ramen, or authentic Italian or French food.,” says Bouhadana. “I think that now with social media, Florida is not left behind like anywhere else in the world. we’re able to see new exotic foods.”

“Florida has been behind culinary, for the last ten years. I’m excited that I started in Boca Raton way back when sushi was just becoming popular and I think we’re ready for some new style.”

Bouhadana plans on expanding this new style with the way he makes sushi. For customers of Sunset Sushi, they book a two-hour slot, with eight customers at a time and are able to watch the chef prepare the dishes. “With every little detail you have to be meticulous and it shows through. And that’s why it’s only eight people at a time. We want to give you the best experience, the most attention and curate everything for you,” says Bouhadana.

Photo by Gabriela Villamonte, Boca Raton Tribune

Guests of the local sushi spot can also enjoy the intentionally calming atmosphere with their tailored dishes. “I think that’s our secret is that we have a little bit of atmosphere and I think we mix that western and eastern luxury. You might get a Drake song, you might get a Jimmy Buffett song. It’s all about having a good time.”

“There’s a formula of how to get the people to talk to each other, but not. I teach the chefs that on our side is like football, we’re very powerful. But then when we get to the customers’ side, it’s like ballet, we’re very gentle. It’s the art of serving.”

However, one thing that Bouhadana didn’t change about his sushi experience is the significance of its preparation. Bouhadana states that when it comes to their food preparation, there is no difference. There’s nothing different. And that’s why I think we’re successful. My mentor always told me, don’t change anything. And I think what sets us apart is lights and music. I think the attention to detail, that’s what separates us from other restaurants.”

Photo by Gabriela Villamonte, Boca Raton Tribune

For Bouhadana and Sunset Sushi, the art behind the food is what matters the most. The presentation, preparation and how sushi is viewed is a respected art form for Bouhadana. “We’re actually we’re craftsmen it’s like martial arts. We just train and we practice every day. And in Japanese, we call that shokunin. Shokunin means craftsman. So we’re actually not called chefs. We’re craftsmen because sushi is a start to finish operation and we must finish what we started,” says Bouhadana.

Sunset Sushi strives to teach people about the art of sushi. Bouhadana wants people to become more and more comfortable with the iconic dish. “Sushi’s an educated food, the more you know, the more you like it, the less you know, the less you like it. So my number one thing is to open up the sushi bar, and ask questions.”

“That’s especially what I think sushi strives for. Because at the end of the day, it’s just deconstruction and anatomy of fish in the ocean, preserving that and giving 25 pieces of raw morsels every day without repeating. That’s the challenge we face.”

Despite all of its culinary uniqueness and success, the pandemic was added to Sunset Sushi’s list of challenges. Each business in the restaurant industry faced the challenge of the pandemic in a different way. For Bouhadana, the pandemic provided him with an opportunity he decided to take.

“I bought a restaurant that I couldn’t open, but I also believed in the direction that Florida was going that it was going to recover faster and I was gonna put my bet on it. And hearing what the local political direction was, it seemed that we were going to be able to open and operate with a less heavy hand than I’m experienced in New York City.”

“I favor opportunity. And that’s why I just bought another restaurant here. I was ready to do what I had to do. And they don’t want to say it, but Florida is open and it’s a very touchy topic,” says Bouhadana. “A lot of owners from gyms, salons and restaurants are put in a very uncomfortable position. It’s going to be a tremendous blow to our industry.”

Photo by Gabriela Villamonte, Boca Raton Tribune

With all the uncertainty that the pandemic brought Sunset Sushi, one good thing that happened was the bond that the chefs have with each other.

“I think what separates us is that caring and attention to detail and every night on my staff. I know the chefs, I know where they’re coming from. I know how hard it is and I know this business, how brutal it is and how mean the manager and owners can be. And I didn’t get in this business because of that, I fell into it naturally,” says Bouhadana. “If I had a mission statement it would be a happy chef is a happy customer, and that’s where I am today. That’s how I get paid.”

“I’m always going to include them and always try to take care of them. I want them to be a family and especially in these small spaces and working twelve hours a day. We work hard and the Japanese sushi world, Prep comes in at 10 a.m., we open at five and we’re out of here by midnight.”

Photo by Gabriela Villamonte, Boca Raton Tribune

Boudahana’s connection with his chefs is not the only part he loves about the restaurant business. Having an audience for his food is another part of restaurant life that Boudahana enjoys. “I think that’s the rewarding part of it, is that its instant gratification. I create something that might be eaten right away,” says Boudahana. “And that’s what I love about doing sushi is the instant gratification of the customers. I know that I’m going to serve them with my bare hands and they trust me. That’s a huge responsibility. That’s why sushi is still very mysterious and very exotic.”

This bond with his partners and guests helps Boudahana towards his goal. The Sunset Sushi owner has big goals for the future of his business. “I want to be the best restaurant, best sushi bar, of course. But it’s because why is it the best?”

Boudahana’s advice for future restaurant owners is just as simple. “If you are good at something for muffins or whatever it is and you put your heart and soul into it, you’re good at it and you can calculate a business plan. That’s when you have to turn your passion into a business.”

“These are all very simple things to do nowadays, but you have to have that entrepreneur genetic. And that’s what separates restaurant owners. They know how to balance,” says Boudahana. “I always tell people it’s a trifecta. Find the person who’s passionate and who’s good. Give your partner 10 or 20% to do marketing, public relations and Instagram. And then the other person is the books person. Find somebody who knows who can do accounting, balance the payroll.”

Places like Sunset Sushi value their local community. It is a place that offers customers a chance to taste new things, enjoy a different atmosphere and support their local business. Don’t forget to support local restaurants and small businesses in your community.