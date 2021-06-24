The Boca Raton Arts District Exploratory Corp Announces the Appointment of Seasoned Tech Executive Matthew Cimaglia

The New Technology-Driven Appointment Will Bring Transformation and Growth to South Florida

BOCA RATON, Fla. — (June 22, 2021) — The Boca Raton Arts District Exploratory Corp. (BRADEC), a nonprofit organization whose overall mission is to serve as an incubator for world-class creativity, innovation and education, today announced the appointment of executive-level board member Matthew Cimaglia. Cimaglia brings a wealth of experience and expertise to BRADEC, which is operating the fundraising and building of the Boca Raton Center for Arts & Innovation.

“We are very proud and excited to welcome Matt to our Board of Directors,” says President of BRADEC, Andrea Virgin. “It is critical to our mission to have an experienced professional of his caliber on our team in order to support the Center’s focus on technology and innovation.”

In his board capacity, Cimaglia’s entrepreneurial experience will help BRADEC create a technology-optimized environment that fosters cultural growth in the community. His knowledge and community involvement are an ideal fit for the institution’s goal of becoming a cutting-edge incubator for arts and innovation in the region.

Cimaglia is an award-winning entrepreneur of more than 20 years who has worked with Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies, including major national networks and studios. His work has won a prestigious Cannes Lion award, and he has also been nominated for a National News Emmy. As the CEO and co-founder of Third Summit, he is building a network of digital media and financial companies, whose flagship platform is Alteon, a cloud-based, A.I.-driven ecosystem for digital content creators.

Cimaglia grew up in Boca Raton and gives significant credit to his teachers and mentors, whose guidance was fundamental to the career he would later pursue. Matt spent years working in Chicago and New York at the intersection of art and technology. He has sat on boards for The Museum of Modern Art (MOMA) and The Art Institute of Chicago, granting him an inside look at world-class fine arts institutions. Now, Cimaglia is excited to bring those experiences back to his hometown.

“Growing up in Boca Raton, I saw firsthand how having access to modern technology can shape young minds and inspire communities,” Cimaglia says. “It’s an honor to continue that tradition by being on the ground floor of the Boca Raton Center for Arts & Innovation, which will undoubtedly become a beacon around which the Boca area will continue to thrive.”

About the Boca Raton Center for Arts & Innovation:

Conceptually announced in 2018, the Boca Raton Center for Arts & Innovation is a non-profit mission to create a state-of-the-art hub for arts, culture, technology, and education in Florida’s Gold Coast region. The Center imagines six diverse & adaptive performance & event spaces — indoor & outdoor — ranging in seating capacity from 99 to 3,500 seats. These can be programmed as individual spaces or combined to host events for nearly 6,000 total attendees.

The venues include a state-of-the-art, 1,100-seat concert & performance hall, designed as a multi-form theater with the ability to become completely flat-floor; an amphitheater stage that can be transformed into a 450-seat “Black Box” space through use of an innovative structural curtain; the 3,500-seat Mizner Park Amphitheater, which can be programmed simultaneously with the “Black Box” space; a jewel-box, 99-seat performance hall that can be converted into a large rehearsal studio or event space; an outdoor rooftop terrace, which can accommodate an estimated 200 patrons; & a large, open-air lobby situated above ground level, protected from the elements by an innovative canopy feature.

For more information on this project & how to get involved, visit their website at https://bocaratonartscenter.org/.