Literacy Links Golf Tournament Raises $25,000 for Literacy Coalition of PBC

Victor Creighton, Glen Calder, Harrison Calder and Iain Calder

Boca Raton, FL – Dozens of golfers and sponsors, including several from from Boca Raton, showed their support for the Literacy Coalition of Palm Beach County by hitting the greens at Palm Beach Par 3 on June 11.

The tournament, which included lunch and a silent auction, raised $25,000 for literacy programs that serve children and adults in need.

The winning foursome included Craig Tanner and Dennis Drucker from Ed Morse and Literacy AmeriCorps members Devin Rosenberger and Luciana Garcia.

Sponsors included an anonymous donor, Ed Morse Automotive Group, Chris and Tom Streit, Cozen O’Connor, Allstate Insurance Agent David Beaumont, Palm Beach State College, and Nancy Vera, who also chaired the event.

Literacy Links is typically held in the spring, but due to the pandemic, the tournament was pushed out to June.