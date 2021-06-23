Chief Deputy Clerk Sworn in as President of FGFOA

Shannon Ramsey-Chessman

Boca Raton, FL – Shannon Ramsey-Chessman, the Chief Deputy Clerk for the Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller’s office, will serve for the next year in a new role: President of the state’s leading association for government finance professionals.

Ramsey-Chessman was sworn in as president of the Florida Government Finance Officers Association (FGFOA) during the organization’s annual business meeting on Friday, June 18.

Ramsey-Chessman is a certified public accountant and a certified government finance officer who has spent more than two decades working in the public sector, including more than 16 years with the Clerk’s office.

Ramsey-Chessman was elected to the FGFOA’s board in 2013 and served for six years before being elected as the association’s secretary/treasurer in 2019. She served as the association’s president-elect in 2020, and will serve as the association’s president through June 2022.

FGFOA is one of the largest statewide government finance associations in the country. It was founded in 1937 and serves more than 2,800 finance professionals from state, county and city governments; school districts, colleges and universities; special districts and private firms.